Finding The Winning Kraken F1 ‘Formula’

Kraken investor Jerry Bruckheimer helped the team secure a new postgame victory helmet modeled after the one used in his latest F1 The Movie feature film starring Brad Pitt as fictional race car driver Sonny Hayes

UponFurtherReview_16x9
By Geoff Baker /
@geoffbakernhl nhl.com/kraken

Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer cherishes the games in which he gets to come watch the Kraken team he invested in play in-person.

And so, getting out to Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday night to watch the Kraken win the first home and season opener in franchise history was a treat. Bruckheimer grew up a huge hockey fan in Detroit in the 1950s, watching Red Wings championship teams from the cheap seats with his father, so he derives his greatest investor pleasure out of coming to Climate Pledge and seeing today’s newer generations of fans enjoy games the way he did as a child as still does.

“I just want to see the fans having a good time,” Bruckheimer said. “To sit out here and soak it all in, that for me is what I most get out of this.”

But Bruckheimer, 82, whose Hollywood productions have included Top Gun: Maverick, Days of Thunder, Beverly Hills Cop, Flashdance and Pirates of the Caribbean, also loves when the team comes calling on his expertise on everything from video production to design ideas to his musical connections with pals such as Hans Zimmer. Or, in this case, figuring out how to get a replica Formula One driver’s helmet identical to what was worn by Brad Pitt in Bruckheimer’s latest F-1 The Movie blockbuster film.

jerry_helmet

Kraken coach Lane Lambert, upon joining the team last spring, was shown the since-retired Davy Jones Hat created by Bruckheimer early in the franchise’s existence to be handed out in the locker room to the player of the game following any Kraken victory. The team replaced that hat with a wrestling belt last season.

But the F-1 movie was coming out just as Lambert was hired. Bruckheimer did an advance screening of the movie for Kraken players and staff and Lambert felt it had an inspirational message that could be applied to the team. So, he asked the Kraken whether they could get Bruckheimer to secure a helmet exactly like Pitt had worn to play fictional driver Sonny Hayes in the movie, figuring his players would quickly take to it as a postgame award.

Kraken president of hockey operations Ron Francis knows Bruckheimer well dating back to when the producer first helped CEO Tod Leiweke conduct his general manager search and final interviews back in 2019. Francis got on the phone to Bruckheimer.

“Jerry came through again,” Francis said.

Bruckheimer loved the helmet idea. “It’s a really cool idea,” he said. “I mean, they’re really cool helmets.”

So, he reached out to the film’s owners for permission to have an authentic replica made.

“After they said yes, I contacted the manufacturer, Bell Racing and said, ‘Here’s what we want to use it for, can you figure something out for us?’,” Bruckheimer said. “And they said ‘Sure!’ and went to work on it.”

One challenge was racing helmet interiors are all custom molded to fit driver heads precisely.

“When they made the helmet for Brad (Pitt), the interior was molded to the exact shape of his head,” Bruckheimer said. “In racing, that’s how they do it. So, in this case, we had to get an extra special, extra-large helmet made so that it would fit the head of every player.

“So, it’s the exact helmet that we used in the movie. It’s just a larger size.”

The APX GP 2005 helmet, a name referencing the fictional racing team and car from the movie, also has the No. 7 and a “Sonny” signature on it just as Pitt’s character Hayes wore. And Bruckheimer agreed the new victory helmet does carry inspirational significance that fits what the Kraken are trying to do.

Asked to sum it up, he replied: “Winning.”

He then expanded on it a bit.

“Look, in the movie it was an underdog driver, right?” Bruckheimer said. “And we have an underdog team.”

A team, he added, where “winning” is the prime objective just as it was for Pitts’ character Hayes.

“And he won,” Bruckheimer noted.

So did the Kraken on opening night. Afterwards, the new victory helmet was unveiled in the locker room to Kraken players for the first time and, in a fitting moment, was handed out to Joey Daccord – who coincidentally is a huge F1 fan who does promotional work for the circuit on the team’s social media accounts. Daccord had stopped 35 of 36 shots in being named the game’s first star.

Joey Daccord earns the F1 helmet from F1 the Movie, courtesy of Kraken investor Jerry Bruckheimer!

Los Angeles-based Bruckheimer is so busy making movies and television shows that he’s eager to keep helping the Kraken any way he can.

“Last year, I was out of LA for 200 days in the year and this year, I’m pushing that as well,” he said. “So, whenever I can do something for the Kraken, I’m happy to do it.”

And he’ll be even happier if his F1 gift proves one that keeps on giving through a “winning” formula.

News Feed

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Anaheim vs Seattle

Kraken Find Net Front ‘Presents' In Opening Win

Ducks (0-0-0) vs. Kraken (0-0-0) | 7:00 p.m.

New Faces, Bigger Kraken Expectations  

Good News Cycle: Winterton, Catton, Montour

Commitment To His Kraken Calling 

Shane Story: ‘Wrighting’ His Next Chapter

On With the Shoe(s)

“Bear Man” Hayden Grapples With Viral Video Fame 

Running with Color: Kraken + Brooks Shoe Design

Winterton (and Daccord) for the Win

From Multi-Cultural Roots To Multi-Faceted Role 

Oilers vs. Kraken | 7:00 p.m.

Catton Leaves A Mark In Quest To Make Kraken

Flames at Kraken | 7:00 p.m.

A Mission Borne Of The Heart

Nyman Scores Again As Kraken Youth Vie For Spots 

Kraken at Canucks | 7:00 p.m.