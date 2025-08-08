An Investment In Himself 

Kraken prospect Tyson Jugnauth found a unique way to spend some of the three-year entry-level contract the team gave him shortly after compiling a junior-level hockey season for the ages.

Jugnauth, who’d just turned 21, drove in June from his Kelowna, British Columbia hometown down to Seattle, rented an apartment in South Lake Union and has spent the summer training at the Kraken Community Iceplex. It was his own idea, on his own dime, though the quest for self-improvement comes with the bonus of having Kraken strength and conditioning coaches Nate Brookreson and Jake Jensen largely to himself.

Some veteran players have filtered in and out as well but Jugnauth is the only prospect.

“I think this summer will help me take a big step in just getting bigger and stronger off the ice,” Jugnauth said.

And that, to put it mildly, would be quite something to see. Even before his summer stay in Seattle, Jugnauth had already made a case for himself as arguably the Kraken’s most improved prospect since his draft day.

Selected in the fourth round, 101st overall in 2022, Jugnauth last season was the top-scoring defenseman in the entire Western Hockey League, putting up 13 goals and 76 assists for 89 points with the Portland Winterhawks. Then, in the playoffs, he again led all blueliners with four goals and 29 assists in 18 games – averaging nearly two points per contest.

It was the most points in a single playoff year by a Portland defenseman since future Chicago Blackhawks mainstay Keith Brown also had 33 back in 1978-79.

His efforts saw Jugnauth named WHL Defenseman of the Year in addition to making the league’s Western Conference all-star team. It also helped earn his first pro contract, potentially worth $950,000 annually.

But here’s the catch: Until he makes the NHL, the deal pays $82,500 per season as a minor leaguer.

And that means Jugnauth truly is making an economic sacrifice on himself this summer. Living on your own in Seattle, especially close to downtown, comes with a cost. But for Jugnauth, it’s all worth it.

“I’d kind of worked out in Kelowna and did a lot of skating and stuff last summer,” Jugnauth said. “Nothing crazy, but it helped with my confidence heading into last season. This summer, I’m hoping the work here gets me ready physically for what’s coming.”

Jugnauth initially played a season-plus at the University of Wisconsin after the Kraken drafted him. But then he switched paths to junior hockey, joining the Winterhawks at age 19 and putting up a point-per-game over 41 contests to help lead them to the 2024 WHL Final.

Then came last season’s feats. Jugnauth still didn’t have a pro contract offer as his dream season unfolded, so he committed to play this fall at the University of Wisconsin – knowing he’d be too old for further major junior hockey. But as points and accolades piled up with the Winterhawks, the Kraken entry-level offer eventually came through, and he accepted in May.

His next stop will be with Coachella Valley in the American Hockey League. For major junior players, the jump from a mostly teenage league to facing grown men in the minor pro ranks can be daunting.

Jugnauth was 5-foot-11, 155 pounds when drafted. And though he’s now gotten that above 180 pounds, his girth still wasn’t typical for a pro defenseman. So, he knew he had gym work ahead and hoped to jumpstart results by working under Kraken coaches.

“He’s a kid that on the hockey side has made a ton of progress but on the physical side maybe was a bit more stagnant than he wanted to be,” Kraken coach Brookreson said. “So, for him I think it was an opportunity to get out of his comfort zone and commit to doing something hard.”

Jugnauth works out four days a week under the watchful eye of Kraken head strength coach Brookreson or assistant Jensen.

Mondays and Fridays see plenty of high-intensity jumping, sprints, medicine ball throwing, lower body weightlifting and peripheral-type conditioning such as heavy sled pushes or heavy resistance stationary bike work. Tuesdays and Thursdays are for aerobic-type activity, such as upper body lifting, lower intensity jumping and medicine ball tosses as well as on-ice work with his own private coach.