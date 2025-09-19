Forging A Kraken Identity Of Ongoing Improvement

Kraken general manager Jason Botterill these days appears far more acclimated to his new office digs after a summer spent carving out his team’s look for players and fans still wondering how they’ll adjust to him.
For now, the office remains the biggest material change for Botterill, who, as an assistant GM under Ron Francis the Kraken’s first four seasons, worked largely out of his Michigan home base and commuted regularly to Seattle when needed.
But the GM job requires Botterill’s daily presence, attention and -- let’s face it -- his personal stamp, even though the faces hovering in and around his new office remain largely the same. Seated on a small, L-shaped sofa inside that office, Botterill admitted it’s an advantage having familiarity in personnel given the work ahead in what looms as a pivotal Kraken season of change.
“I’ve worked with the staff the last four years,” Botterill said just ahead of Thursday’s on-ice launch of his first Kraken Training Camp as GM. “I know the players in the organization. That comfort level, that communication and those relationships I’ve already built up. It makes it such an easier transition.”
The “easier” stuff promises to grow scarce from here. Botterill has done this GM thing before in Buffalo and knows the season comes at you like a freight train if unprepared. He’s on a mission to shore-up an “identity” for the Kraken, one of all-in commitment to continuous improvement, not just for young players but veterans as well.
“We challenged them in the offseason a little bit from the standpoint of conditioning,” Botterill said. “And everything we’ve seen from our testing so far, we’re very impressed that they took that seriously and came to camp ready to go right off the bat.”
And go right off the bat they did. In fact, if handed bats, some players might have swung them at one another. Thursday’s initial on-ice sessions were as intense as any practices held all last season. Much of that had to do with Botterill’s new head coaching choice, Lane Lambert, a no-nonsense, detail-oriented, preparation-first type who admitted being deliberately “hands-on” throughout.
Lambert did crack a smile or two at his post workout session with assembled media members, telling them it was probably more teeth-flashing than he’d managed cumulatively in two seasons of his last head coaching gig with the New York Islanders. His players certainly weren’t smiling much on-ice, some hunched over sticks wheezing for breath and nursing aches after Lambert had them skating and running hard at each other in one-on-one compete drills throughout.
This is exactly the reason Botterill made Lambert his first Kraken head coaching choice. After a 76-point finish last season, which left the entire organization disappointed, there is little time to waste in changing the dynamic. And Lambert, who seems to view wasted time the way a lion regards hyenas eyeing his kill, didn’t let anyone down.