Breaking Out Some Critical Kraken Detail

Kraken head coach Lane Lambert wasted little time after this week’s opening preseason contest in tipping which of several in-game “details” he’s particularly focused on.

Lambert is a details-guy. Just ask players who’ve gotten to know him in training camp or who played for him prior. Heck, even ask Lambert himself and he’ll tell you: It’s all about detail.

So, it’s worth re-hearing Lambert’s detailed postgame response after last Sunday’s opening 5-3 exhibition win over Vancouver when asked about the two-goal performance by Kraken prospect Jani Nyman. In recapping Nyman’s first goal, on a puck fired home at the net front after a slightly deflected Kaapo Kakko pass, Lambert offered up: “The thing that excited me about that goal was our (defensive) zone. It started in the D-zone. We killed the play and then it ended up in the back of their net.

“And so, from my perspective, that’s what I’m talking about when we’re talking about defense and how it translates into offense.”

For the record, the goal indeed began 200 feet away behind the Kraken net when defenseman Adam Larsson knocked a Canucks player off the puck and Matty Beniers picked it up. Beniers fed it ahead to Kakko, who carried it out of the Kraken end and hit quick-moving defender Vince Dunn with a pass just outside Vancouver’s blue line. Dunn carried it across and then sent it back to Kakko on the opposite point, where he then threw the net front pass that wound up on Nyman’s stick and behind the goalie.

So, bang-bang-bang-bang and a Canucks scoring chance quickly became a Kraken goal just 10 seconds later at the opposite end of the rink.

And yes, Lambert apparently couldn’t wait to talk about it. He was so eager, he didn’t even wait for a specific question about it. Instead, he simply used a vaguely related question about Nyman to get his defense-to-offense message across.

And the message appears to be reaching his players.

After Tuesday night’s 4-1 loss in Calgary, new Kraken forward Mason Marchment was asked whether any “details” the team had been working on seemed to not have panned out against the Flames.

“I think, for the most part, just breakouts,” Marchment replied. “That kind of starts everything. If you can break out clean and use each other easily and get open for each other it kind of makes it easy on everyone and then the game just flows from there.”

Again, by “breakouts” Marchment is referring to breaking the puck out of the defensive zone and up the ice as part of an offensive transition. And yes, unlike the Nyman goal in the first game, Marchment’s reference to the team’s breakout plan this time was that it had not been executed well.

“Most of the guys in here love to play offense,” Marchment said. “But the hardest part is just being able to break out easy and execute. That’s probably why we were playing in our zone the rest of the night.”

But it’s preseason, where all teams work out kinks. Until the games count for real, the messaging is what matters. And Lambert’s messaging isn’t that complicated because hockey basics haven’t changed much the past half-century despite the increased size and speed of players. To win, you must outscore the opposition. The Kraken last season didn’t do that. They scored 18 fewer goals than they allowed and won 12 fewer games than they wound up losing in regulation, overtime and shootouts.

So, scoring more goals must be the answer, right?

Well, not necessarily. The Kraken last season scored 30 more goals than the prior campaign. Yet, they finished with five fewer standings points.

The reason is, they allowed 29 more goals than the season before. The 30-goal gain on offense was nullified by the 29-goal give back on defense. And it left the team with a goal differential of minus-18 that almost exactly mirrored its minus-19 the season prior.

So, the answer to figuring things out is not necessarily scoring more goals. It’s about reducing that goal differential.

Sure, some of that could come through offensive improvement after adding Marchment. And from Matty Beniers further developing and expanding upon his 20 goals from last season, or Shane Wright building off his 19. Perhaps Kakko has a breakout season.