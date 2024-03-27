Uncharted: Shipping Out with Joey Daccord 

Welcome to UNCHARTED. Developed in partnership with Filson, this is a series of profiles showcasing the natural beauty and unique experiences found in the Pacific Northwest while getting to know more about our Kraken players. You can find previous installments HERE.

For the majority of his pro career, Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord has gone by the nickname “the mayor” in acknowledgment of his outgoing and engaging personality. So, it was a perfect fit to invite him on a boating expedition through Seattle waters so he could add another title: “captain.”

Daccord isn’t unfamiliar with boat life. As captain Chris Freshwater introduced us to the 75-foot Fleming that will be our home for the next few hours, true to his character, Daccord is quick to share a little bit about himself while displaying an endearing confidence.

“I have my Massachusetts boating license,” Daccord says, laughing. “So, I know everything that's going on here.”

Freshwater leads us to the 82-ton vessel’s controls inside the pilot house of the boat, he turns on a bevvy of other systems (navigation, communication, engines). Daccord is asked to flip on the boat’s six breakers, and as we look at the course charted for us today, Daccord openly displays his wonder about driving a watercraft much bigger than his friend’s wake surfing boat that makes up the entirety of his aforementioned boating experience.

“Am I actually driving this boat today?” Daccord asks with surprise.