Avalanche (8-5-0) at Kraken (5-7-3) | 7 p.m.

One: Dunn Growing as a Leader, By Action and Words

Vince Dunn hasn’t pulled any punches in the last two Kraken games, getting into scraps with Colorado defenseman Bowen Byram (who took exception to Dunn’s hit on a Colorado teammate) and Edmonton forward Dylan Holloway, who had boarded fellow Seattle D-man Brian Dumoulin. Dunn landed any number of blows against both young opponents and clearly caught the attention of his teammates. Dunn leads the team in average time on ice (more than 24 minutes) and is embracing a leadership role in the process.

So no surprise that Dunn didn’t pull any verbal punches when discussing Saturday’s disappointing loss to Edmonton (which nonetheless fired its head coach Sunday after a 3-9-1 start).

We can keep saying we’re working hard,” said to the post-game media scrum Saturday night. “But we have to work smart. Obviously, the way we played in the first two periods aren't even close to getting enough to win and give ourselves a chance. It's disappointing that we got down [four-goal EDM lead] so quickly. We are more than capable of playing with every team in the league. It’s just a matter of showing up on time and playing as a group.”

As for working smart, Dunn pointed out Oilers goal Stuart Skinner was not hassled too much net-front, especially in terms of screening to disrupt the goaltender’s sightlines and overall comfort level in his positioning: “When an opposing goalie is seeing pucks and there are that few of shots [17 on the night], you're not really giving yourself a chance.”

Two: Busy Stretch, Home and Away

There is one upside of Saturday’s flat performance (after maybe seven or eight valid opening minutes of play, per alternate captain Jaden Schwartz). The Kraken will embark on playing five games in eight days, home vs. the Avalanche Monday, at Edmonton Wednesday, then back to Climate Pledge Arena Thursday night to face the New York Islanders, and up to Vancouver Saturday before starting a homestand Monday against Calgary. Three division games in the mix and plenty of opportunity to erase the current sub-.500 pace. That homestand then continues with two more Pacific matchups on Thanksgiving Eve (San Jose) and Thanksgiving Friday (Vancouver again). Big 11 days ahead.

Three: Know the Foe: Colorado Out for Payback

Speaking of the .500 mark, Monday’s visitors are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games, including a two-game losing skid the Kraken started and St. Louis amplified in an 8-2 Avs loss Saturday. Add the Game 7 elimination game of the 2022 Stanley Cup champs back in the spring, It adds up to a motivated Colorado squad. But one with potential goalie question marks in the short term. Alexandar Georgiev was shelled and pulled in Saturday’s loss and his usual tandem partner, Pavel Francouz, is out of the season with a lower-body issue. Backup Ivan Prosvetov played in the thrilling 4-3 Seattle win in Denver last Thursday.