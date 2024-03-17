The Man, the Myth, the Legend: Adam Larsson

Adam Larsson is rightly one of the most respected players on the Seattle Kraken roster. He hasn’t just played in every single game in franchise history, he’s an assistant captain, leads the Kraken all-time in time on ice per game (23:00), and is a fixture on the top defensive pairing with Vince Dunn.
But if you’re not around the Kraken on a regular basis, you may not understand all that the Swedish defender brings to his team.
As Seattle garnered the attention of the hockey world during the 2024 Winter Classic, it became clear that the 31-year-old was more of an enigma than you might think when media members – who only observed Larsson on the ice - asked Dave Hakstol if Larsson was “a reserved guy.”
“That depends on the Lars that you know,” Hakstol said. “He's a really determined guy. That's what comes to mind when I look at his game: his skills, his abilities.
“Is there a lighter side of him that we don't see? Oh, yeah, there is. …You should check into some T-shirts that have been floating around.”
Kraken faithful already knew there was a lighter side. Even before the aforementioned t-shirts, there’s been an ongoing “battle” between the Kraken social media team and Larsson to catch photos of him smiling.