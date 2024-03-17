The Man, the Myth, the Legend: Adam Larsson

But how best to explain Adam Larsson to those who may only see him on the ice? Beyond that, what makes his teammates love and respect him so much? And why is it a mistake to describe him only as “reserved”?

We went on a discovery mission to find out.

Perhaps part of the misconception about Larsson is that he’s very intentional in all things: when he speaks, what he says, and to whom.

“He really needs to trust you as a person to show his personality,” Vince Dunn said. “But to know him - he's very, very humble. He’s very respectful and treats everyone the same regardless of who they are. I think that's really good for the new guys that come in and they are able to listen to him, talk to him…whatever they need. He's very open to everyone and a lot of the guys see how seriously he takes the game.

“When it's game time, it's game time. Everywhere else he's the guy to kind of goof around with and who is bringing energy. And once you get to know him you learn he's really funny.”

On a search to learn more, we went to Kailer Yamamoto who played with Larsson for parts of four seasons in Edmonton.

“(Larsson) is hilarious,” Yamamoto said. “I feel like he is very outgoing. “Even when we’re on the road, he wants to get out of the hotel and just do a lot of things with the guys and stuff like that which I love, it's really good. He’s hilarious in the locker room and he loves to joke around with the boys. It's pretty funny, actually.

“He's got some great one-liners. They are just very, very subtle. Someone will say something then he'll have a remark and we’re like ‘whoa, buddy.’” (laughing)

Jared McCann, like most Kraken players, smiles when he hears that some might wonder if Larsson is too reserved. Perhaps it’s just that Larsson’s humor is on a different level.

“Oh, he has a great personality,” McCann said with a grin. “He doesn't say too too much, right? But once you get to know him, he opens up and he's pretty funny. He'll make an odd comment. And then you're just thinking about it and you're like, ‘That's funny. That's really funny.’"