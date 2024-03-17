The Man, the Myth, the Legend: Adam Larsson

By Alison Lukan
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

Adam Larsson is rightly one of the most respected players on the Seattle Kraken roster. He hasn’t just played in every single game in franchise history, he’s an assistant captain, leads the Kraken all-time in time on ice per game (23:00), and is a fixture on the top defensive pairing with Vince Dunn.

But if you’re not around the Kraken on a regular basis, you may not understand all that the Swedish defender brings to his team.

As Seattle garnered the attention of the hockey world during the 2024 Winter Classic, it became clear that the 31-year-old was more of an enigma than you might think when media members – who only observed Larsson on the ice - asked Dave Hakstol if Larsson was “a reserved guy.”

“That depends on the Lars that you know,” Hakstol said. “He's a really determined guy. That's what comes to mind when I look at his game: his skills, his abilities.

“Is there a lighter side of him that we don't see? Oh, yeah, there is. …You should check into some T-shirts that have been floating around.”

Kraken faithful already knew there was a lighter side. Even before the aforementioned t-shirts, there’s been an ongoing “battle” between the Kraken social media team and Larsson to catch photos of him smiling.

But how best to explain Adam Larsson to those who may only see him on the ice? Beyond that, what makes his teammates love and respect him so much? And why is it a mistake to describe him only as “reserved”?

We went on a discovery mission to find out.

Perhaps part of the misconception about Larsson is that he’s very intentional in all things: when he speaks, what he says, and to whom.

“He really needs to trust you as a person to show his personality,” Vince Dunn said. “But to know him - he's very, very humble. He’s very respectful and treats everyone the same regardless of who they are. I think that's really good for the new guys that come in and they are able to listen to him, talk to him…whatever they need. He's very open to everyone and a lot of the guys see how seriously he takes the game.

“When it's game time, it's game time. Everywhere else he's the guy to kind of goof around with and who is bringing energy. And once you get to know him you learn he's really funny.”

On a search to learn more, we went to Kailer Yamamoto who played with Larsson for parts of four seasons in Edmonton.

“(Larsson) is hilarious,” Yamamoto said. “I feel like he is very outgoing. “Even when we’re on the road, he wants to get out of the hotel and just do a lot of things with the guys and stuff like that which I love, it's really good. He’s hilarious in the locker room and he loves to joke around with the boys. It's pretty funny, actually.

“He's got some great one-liners. They are just very, very subtle. Someone will say something then he'll have a remark and we’re like ‘whoa, buddy.’” (laughing)

Jared McCann, like most Kraken players, smiles when he hears that some might wonder if Larsson is too reserved. Perhaps it’s just that Larsson’s humor is on a different level.

“Oh, he has a great personality,” McCann said with a grin. “He doesn't say too too much, right? But once you get to know him, he opens up and he's pretty funny. He'll make an odd comment. And then you're just thinking about it and you're like, ‘That's funny. That's really funny.’"

Matty Beniers chuckles when asked about Larsson and how to best decode him as an individual.

“It’s hard to explain,” Beniers said. “He's a great guy, but he's never actually serious (away from work). Like, ever. He loves little quotes, little motivational quotes and busting people's chops. I think he's a hilarious guy - like just things he does…his facial expressions, things he says, he's always making guys laugh. He's a fun guy to be around.”

Motivational quotes?

Some intel from around the room took us to Will Borgen for an explanation.

Apparently, over the All-Star break, an active chat ensued between the two defensemen where they would send quotes back and forth to keep each other “locked in” while everyone enjoyed some extended time away from the rink.

“(Larsson) is dead serious at all times,” Borgen said deadpan. “That's what our texts are - motivational quotes to each other.”

There’s a sparkle in Borgen’s eyes as he explains so it’s not quite clear where the balance lies in the intent of these texts between true motivation and chirping. But they happened, nonetheless.

“I’d just send him a Rocky quote or something and he'd send me one that he sees somewhere,” Borgen said.

And while everyone has praise for Larsson’s actions on the ice - his reliable and imposing play has become something fans love and opponents shy away from - if the moment is right, Larsson can have some fun in-game too.

“Some games, (Larsson) gets a little creative trying some pretty crazy offensive moves and we come back to the bench and laugh about it,” Dunn said, smiling. “He gets excited out there sometimes with the puck. We laugh about it.

“He knows the time and place and he knows when you can mess around and joke around with it. And then he comes back. He’ll be like, ‘No, let's be serious again.’ He just knows how to turn the switch on and off and I think that's just something that's really needed to be a good pro.”

And speaking of time and place, that takes us to Larsson’s willingness to prank a teammate.

Back to the infamous shirt.

When we asked players to discuss it, the first reaction was always about the image itself. We’ll keep the quotes anonymous to protect the blameless.

“You’ve seen the picture…it’s unbelievable. If you're going to look like that, you kind of had it coming you know? It's just a phenomenal look.”

“It’s like the old school mushroom cut…kind of like Moe of the Three Stooges. It’s pretty funny.”

“I didn't even know that was a real picture of him until like, a week ago. So that's completely hilarious that it actually is his hair.”

And, while no one wanted to divulge too much, some details started to emerge, and the story started to come together.

It was a game day. Larsson and Beniers were texting “back and forth” (good-naturedly of course) in the team chat. We don’t know all that was said, but something Beniers posted set Larsson off on a mission.

After morning skate, the young center went to the team dressing room to put on his street clothes only to find that the bottoms of his pants had been sewn together.

“(Larsson) just does little (things) like that,” we were told.

Beniers went to work fast on a response. He found a picture of the defenseman that had been posted by Larsson’s fiancée, Vera on social media from when she gave him a haircut. A plan came together, and rumor has it that come game time, there was a shirt adorned with Larsson’s post-haircut face folded neatly in every player’s stall – except Larsson’s.

That night, Seattle beat Chicago 7-1 and members of the Kraken proudly wore Larsson’s face on their chest as they addressed the media post-game.

The team would go on to earn a 10-0-2 record over the next 12 games, and many post-game interviews included at least one Kraken member wearing their bowl-cut adorned teammate’s shirt.

“You have to think (the shirts are good luck),” Joey Daccord said after a 4-1 win over Washington in the midst of the team’s win streak. “I mean, the results speak for themselves.”

And Larsson was willing to deal with seeing the shirts trotted out time and time again, “it takes a certain guy to be able to take it,” Dunn said with praise.

Beniers, for his part however, is staying at the ready, something his teammates think is a good idea.

“I'm sure Lars will respond here, and Lars doesn't forget things,” McCann said. “We're waiting…we're waiting.”

Above all else, as you search for the best way to define Adam Larsson, one thing is clear. Those who know him have unending love and respect for him because of how he conducts himself in all aspects of life.

“He's very open to everyone and a lot of the guys see how serious he takes the game,” Dunn said. “I think that kind of reflects his personality – he might seem quiet but once you get to know him, he's really funny. He's very light when it comes to everything outside of hockey and that’s really nice to have.”

