Winterton Time in Denver

For a 20-year-old, Ryan Winterton has endured more than his share of adversity coming up the ranks of major junior hockey. So when he started his first pro season with American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley not securing any points in the Firebirds’ first three games, the Kraken’s 2021 third-round draft choice (67th overall) was unfazed.

“He played very well in those games,” says Dan Bylsma, the Coachella Valley head coach who led the Pittsburgh Penguins to a Stanley Cup in 2009 and steered his CVF squad to within one overtime goal from winning the AHL’s Calder Cup last spring. “He was creating opportunities, lots of really good chances. He was shaking his head wondering how and why pucks didn’t go in.”

Bylsma was not surprised when Winterton strung together a three-game goal streak in the next three games for the Firebirds, now 6-2 on the year after a 4-2 home win over the San Diego Gulls Wednesday night. Coachella Valley sports a winning percentage that ranks second in the 32-team AHL.

‘Winny’ plays to his identity,” says Bylsma. “He is a scrappy, forechecking ‘gamer’ type of player.”

On Wednesday night, Bylsma, who played 429 NHL games as a forward and parts of eight seasons in the AHL, said he was caught off-guard about Winterton’s call-up: “Some of my greatest memories as a coach is giving that call. So yep, it was a surprise at 1:58 [Wednesday afternoon] when the phone rang that there was going to be a call-up, but the call to Winterton was one of my best. He was completely shocked and overjoyed and you could feel the emotion go through his brain like, I'm getting called up, holy Christmas, I'm going to the National Hockey League! It's one I'll never forget.”

Lesley and Garth Winterton were equally and happily surprised when their son called with the good news Wednesday, prompting a trip to the Rockies. They were awaiting a flight from Toronto to Denver Thursday mid-day when mom Lesley texted their level of astonishment.

“Yes, this was definitely a huge surprise,” said Lesley Winterton. “We were hoping it would happen for him at some point, obviously, but this certainly beats any timeline we had envisioned. LOL.”