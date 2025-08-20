Showing Up And Winning Converts 

Nhu Nguyen watched somewhat astonished as her 6-year-old daughter, May, raced around an inflatable ball hockey court, clutching a stick and firing balls into nets for the very first time.

The court and its inflatable “boards” used to simulate a hockey rink had been set up last Saturday by the Kraken for the 2nd annual Back-to-School Celebration at the Family First Community Center in Renton. Nguyen had brought May and her younger brother, Alex, 4, to the event for some afternoon fun and to visit various booths set up in its gymnasium and parking lot, where school supplies and other treats were given away.

But she’d never imagined her daughter, clad in a dress, taking one of the sticks provided by the Kraken and spending nearly a half hour on the court with other children – some of them twice her size -- whacking away at random hockey balls and the occasional ankle or two.

“Nobody in our family has ever played this sport before,” said Nguyen, of Vietnamese origin. “Both of my children do martial arts, but now she told me she wants to take hockey lessons.”

Exposing more children to hockey who otherwise wouldn’t play it is just one reason Kraken staffers and members of the team’s One Roof Foundation (ORF) charity arm turned out at the community center, founded just two years ago by now-retired Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin. The bigger reason for attending was seen not only through the ball hockey court, but also an adjacent information booth where team staffers gave away Kraken and ORF-branded practice jerseys, water bottles, notebooks, coloring pages, keychains, hockey cards and other items.

“Mostly it’s just about being here and showing the people that we care,” said Jacob Hall, a Kraken manager of social impact and development. “We’ve had people tell us, ‘We’d like to see your team in our community,’ so this is a way we can do that and meet the community where they’re at.”

The community center is in the densely populated Benson Hill and Cascade portion of Renton, with nearly 31% of its population living below the poverty line. One-fifth of the ethnically diverse, historically underserved community is under age 18, highlighting the need for more recreational services for families and youth.

As well as the need for a Back-to-School Celebration. The center sits adjacent to Cascade Elementary and has about nine or 10 schools within a three-mile radius.