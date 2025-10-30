A Stitch Off The Odd Block

Kraken defender Ryan Lindgren knows all about blocking shots with his face and swears fellow blue-liner Jamie Oleksiak contemplated the same during last week’s victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

A puck struck the crossbar and was cleared from the Kraken crease with two seconds to go in a scoreless first period, but Jets forward Mark Scheifele quickly swooped in and snapped off a buzzer-beating shot attempt from the left faceoff circle. Oleksiak was tangled among a pile of bodies at the goalmouth and appeared to stick his head in the path of the oncoming puck, only to see it first land in goalie Joey Daccord’s glove.

“Joey ended up gloving it, but if he doesn’t, I think that thing is hitting him right in the face,” Lindgren said with a touch of admiration. “Guys do whatever they can to keep the puck out of the net.”

The Kraken certainly have, sitting sixth best in the league as of Wednesday in blocked shots per 60 minutes at 17.5 -- up from 16.1 a season ago. They have also excelled at limiting the quality of shots they allow through, leading the entire NHL with an expected save percentage of .944 on unblocked shots during even-strength play.

That’s one reason the Kraken are allowing an 11th-best 2.8 goals per game compared to a 24th-place ranking of 3.2 a season ago.

Lindgren and Oleksiak are tied for second most blocked shots on the team at 18 apiece behind Kraken leader Adam Larsson’s 22. But with the Kraken, shot blocking is truly a team-wide event as Josh Mahura has 17 and Brandon Montour has 14 despite appearing in only six of the team’s 10 games. Chandler Stephenson and Eeli Tolvanen have 10 blocks apiece, Jaden Schwartz has nine, Matty Beniers has eight, and Vince Dunn has seven after his two key blocks in the final 30 seconds last Saturday to preserve a Kraken victory over Edmonton.

“I think it’s about being able to read the play and making sure you get in a lane,” said Lindgren, a longtime New York Rangers veteran who signed as a free agent with the Kraken over the summer. “Guys are so good at being able to change the angle of a shot and bring it close to the body and make it difficult for you to get in front of it.”