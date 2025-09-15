Kraken Prospects Goyette and Villeneuve Making Case

The former OHL teammates each had a goal and some additional scoring moments as Kraken prospects split a weekend series against Vancouver Canucks counterparts

By Geoff Baker /
@geoffbakernhl nhl.com/kraken

A pair of onetime Sudbury Wolves teammates taken by the Kraken in the second round of differing drafts continued to make their future cases as a second day of Prospects Game action unfolded.

And while prospects from the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Kraken’s up-and-comers 3-2 on Sunday to split a weekend series, former Ontario Hockey League teammates David Goyette and Nathan Villeneuve once again stood out. It was Goyette, now with the AHL Coachella Valley Firebirds, getting the Kraken prospects on the board with a game-tying, turnaround shot from the slot in the opening minute of the second period.

After that, Villeneuve, who’d scored the game-winner for the Kraken youngsters on Saturday night in Everett, nearly had a go-ahead marker on Sunday only to be thwarted attempting a deke move on a clear-cut breakaway.

Aaron Obobaifo and Nick Poisson scored after that to put Vancouver ahead by two before defenseman Blake Fiddler got the Kraken back within one when a pass attempt from the point deflected off a skate and in.

Blake Fiddler pulls the Kraken within one in the second of two games at the 2025 NHL Prospects Game.

The Kraken Community Iceplex crowd, which included Fiddler’s onetime NHL forward father, Vernon, watched the tight-knit affair remain in doubt until the final seconds as the home side just missed converting with the netminder pulled for an extra attacker. They voiced their appreciation once the final horn sounded, after which, a select group of Kraken Season Ticket Members got to meet some prospects at a postgame autograph session.

For Goyette, 21, taken 61st overall by the Kraken in 2022, the upcoming AHL season looms big as he tries to establish himself as a pro. After leading the entire OHL in scoring with 117 points two seasons ago, his debut AHL campaign proved testing at times with six goals and 12 assists in 54 contests.

That from a player who’d scored 41 and 40 goals, respectively, in his final two OHL seasons and 33 prior to that, just ahead of the Kraken drafting him. The Kraken drafted Goyette as a centerman but quickly converted him to right wing in order to maximize his scoring potential.

Still, despite fewer defensive responsibilities on the wing, the Firebirds spent much of Goyette’s rookie season working with him on bettering that aspect of his game.

As for Villeneuve, 19, taken 63rd overall in 2024, he still has another year of junior hockey with Sudbury before he is old enough for AHL eligibility. Villeneuve spent the early part of his OHL career becoming known for his fists and fiery play, but he also demonstrated a scoring touch that got the Kraken interested.

While the fiery play has continued, Villeneuve has also focused considerably more on his offense. He scored 11 additional goals last season to finish with 36 and upped his point count by 20 for a total of 70.

That improving offense, combined with the 6-foot, 200-pounder’s physical play, has many envisioning him landing on the Kraken roster at some point the next few seasons.

The jury is still somewhat out on Goyette, who, despite his lofty junior point totals, never seemed to garner as much attention as similar high-scoring Kraken second round draftees Jagger Firkus and Carson Rehkopf. This upcoming AHL season could go a long way towards answering any lingering questions on that front.

