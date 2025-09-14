Prospects Pressure Wins Out in 5-3 Victory

EVERETT, Wash. – At the second intermission of Saturday night’s 2025 NHL Prospects Game, Coachella Valley head coach Derek Laxdal told this group of Kraken prospects, “You have to play a certain way to get rewarded in this game.” The kids listened. The team and a raucous crowd at Angel of the Winds Arena were supremely rewarded with four-goal final 20 minutes that transformed a 3-1 deficit into an overpowering 5-3 win.
“I thought we were trying to be a little bit too cute [in the first 40 minutes of the game], a little bit too perimeter play,” said Laxdal. “Through the first two periods, we had some looks. We didn't bury them. Once we got down to the style we wanted to play, the guys got rewarded in the third period.”
Laxdal said the mix of older prospects from the 2021, 2022 and 2023 draft classes added their thoughts during that second intermission.
“You could hear the kids talking a little bit,” said Laxdal once he and his staff retreated to game-plan in the coaches' room. “Some of the veteran guys have been in the pro leagues for a year or two. They were talking up a little bit. But at the end of the day, it's the first game of the season. They're all trying to get back to that level they want to play at. I thought the kids did a lot of good things. Obviously, there were mistakes on both sides... We did a good job of getting better as the game went along. We got back to three, we got the lead, and then we had to defend the [the late game] penalty on the Vancouver six-on-four at the end of the game.”
Tale of Two Puck Lucks
Some nights, you think puck luck just seems too elusive rather than conducive. Color that the case for the first two periods of Saturday night’s matchup. Let’s agree the hockey gods evened the fortunes as Seattle’s three goals from Eduard Sale, Berkly Catton and Nathan Villeneuve, plus a Ville Ottavainen empty-netter during the aforementioned six-on-four Vancouver power play, turned a 3-1 deficit into a 5-3 decibel-deafening win here at the home of the Western Hockey League Everett Silvertips.
There were multiple two-point nights for Seattle, including Catton (goal, assist), Jagger Firkus (two assists), AHL rookie-to-be Tyson Jugnauth (two assists) and 2025 second-rounder defenseman Blake Fiddler (two primary assists).