Prospects Pressure Wins Out in 5-3 Victory

Laxdal sized up the performances of young defenseman Jugnauth (who will play for him and the AHL Firebirds this year) and Fiddler (who will return to juniors, but not until after he gets a taste of his first NHL training camp).

“I thought they got better as the game went along,” said Laxdal. “Blake had some moments in the first and second period, probably a little bit of nerves, but I thought he had a real strong third period. He made a great shot pass on Sale's goal.

“For Juggy, he is a real mobile defenseman and makes some great plays. But I can see we're going to have some work with him on some of the offensive situations he puts himself in. That's part of the teaching game, right? But he's got incredible moves. He's got a great head, moves the puck well. He's going to be a great asset for us.”

Controlling the Pace Early On

The Kraken rookies dominated the scoring chances and offensive zone possession time in the first period of Game 1 of the 2025 NHL Prospects game at Angel of the Winds Arena, finishing the first 20 minutes with 10 shots compared to four for the visiting Vancouver rookies. But Vancouver’s three scores in the second period, two of them 14 seconds apart, built a 3-0 lead that Seattle eventually and thrillingly overcame.

It should be duly noted that Kraken goalie Nikke Kokko made nearly a half-dozen Grade A during the third period, twice on the shifts after Kraken goals. The two squads, with some lineup changes expected, will play again Sunday at Kraken Community Iceplex.

“I believe the game was 3-3 when [Kokko] stopped that breakaway,” said Laxdal. “Then we went down and scored right after it [to take the lead]. Kokko really settled down in the third period. And I'll tell you what, it’s a great learning experience for him, you know? For his teammates, there's a goalie who stuck with him, and we stuck with him.”

The two squads, with some lineup changes expected, will play again Sunday at Kraken Community Iceplex.

Nyman-Catton-Firkus Line Lives Up to Billing

Kraken center and 2024 first-rounder Berkly Catton, who looked a step quicker than any other skater in blue or white jerseys, looked like he would open the scoring off a rebound of his own first shot. But the puck, which to many fans and media looked like it had tucked under the crossbar but instead never made across the goal line. But the teams went to the locker room with zeros on the scoreboard at intermission.

Catton and his linemates, Jani Nyman and Jagger Firkus, both 2022 second-round draft picks, were clicking all first period, and Nyman nearly scored early second frame on a skilled near-net touch pass from Firkus. Coachella Valley head coach Derek Laxdal said Friday he was looking forward to the trio building some chemistry.

“It’s about their special talents, right?” said Laxdal after Friday’s practice at Kraken Community Iceplex. “They feed off each other. It's just that organic kind of chemistry they have as highly skilled players. When they get together, they find each other. It will be nice to see them in the game tomorrow night.”

Laxdal said he is impressed with Nyman’s summer training results and looks ready to take a step beyond his outstanding rookie season in the American Hockey League, which included leading the Firebirds in goals.

“The biggest step for him is his conditioning,” said Laxdal. “I believe he's really dropped some weight and put on some more muscle. You can see it in his stride out on the ice. He's bigger, stronger and faster. He's kind of got that NHL body, that mindset. He's in the gym early here. He walks around like he's a pro. I'm really looking forward to seeing him, not only in these two games this weekend, but in some preseason games with the Kraken.”

As if on cue, Nyman opened the scoring for the Seattle rookies. He took a shot net-front despite being knocked off-balance, and while it looked at first like the Firkus whacked it past Vancouver’s Russian-born goalie Alexei Medvedev, the official scorer called it Nyman’s goal with an assist from the jumbo-sized Finnish wing’s countryman and 2021 fourth-rounder defenseman Ville Ottavainen and Catton, the latter bound to make the scoresheet somehow on this night.