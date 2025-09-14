Prospects Pressure Wins Out in 5-3 Victory

While play of Kraken first line, Berkly Catton between Jani Nyman and Jagger Firkus, proved enticing as anticipated, a third-period rally sparked by multiple prospects lead comeback win

Hero 1920x1080
By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

EVERETT, Wash. – At the second intermission of Saturday night’s 2025 NHL Prospects Game, Coachella Valley head coach Derek Laxdal told this group of Kraken prospects, “You have to play a certain way to get rewarded in this game.” The kids listened. The team and a raucous crowd at Angel of the Winds Arena were supremely rewarded with four-goal final 20 minutes that transformed a 3-1 deficit into an overpowering 5-3 win.

“I thought we were trying to be a little bit too cute [in the first 40 minutes of the game], a little bit too perimeter play,” said Laxdal. “Through the first two periods, we had some looks. We didn't bury them. Once we got down to the style we wanted to play, the guys got rewarded in the third period.”

Laxdal said the mix of older prospects from the 2021, 2022 and 2023 draft classes added their thoughts during that second intermission.

“You could hear the kids talking a little bit,” said Laxdal once he and his staff retreated to game-plan in the coaches' room. “Some of the veteran guys have been in the pro leagues for a year or two. They were talking up a little bit. But at the end of the day, it's the first game of the season. They're all trying to get back to that level they want to play at. I thought the kids did a lot of good things. Obviously, there were mistakes on both sides... We did a good job of getting better as the game went along. We got back to three, we got the lead, and then we had to defend the [the late game] penalty on the Vancouver six-on-four at the end of the game.”

Tale of Two Puck Lucks

Some nights, you think puck luck just seems too elusive rather than conducive. Color that the case for the first two periods of Saturday night’s matchup. Let’s agree the hockey gods evened the fortunes as Seattle’s three goals from Eduard Sale, Berkly Catton and Nathan Villeneuve, plus a Ville Ottavainen empty-netter during the aforementioned six-on-four Vancouver power play, turned a 3-1 deficit into a 5-3 decibel-deafening win here at the home of the Western Hockey League Everett Silvertips.

There were multiple two-point nights for Seattle, including Catton (goal, assist), Jagger Firkus (two assists), AHL rookie-to-be Tyson Jugnauth (two assists) and 2025 second-rounder defenseman Blake Fiddler (two primary assists).

Seattle Kraken prospect Eduard Sale beats the goaltender in the 2025 NHL Prospects game at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA.

Laxdal sized up the performances of young defenseman Jugnauth (who will play for him and the AHL Firebirds this year) and Fiddler (who will return to juniors, but not until after he gets a taste of his first NHL training camp).

“I thought they got better as the game went along,” said Laxdal. “Blake had some moments in the first and second period, probably a little bit of nerves, but I thought he had a real strong third period. He made a great shot pass on Sale's goal.

“For Juggy, he is a real mobile defenseman and makes some great plays. But I can see we're going to have some work with him on some of the offensive situations he puts himself in. That's part of the teaching game, right? But he's got incredible moves. He's got a great head, moves the puck well. He's going to be a great asset for us.”

Controlling the Pace Early On

The Kraken rookies dominated the scoring chances and offensive zone possession time in the first period of Game 1 of the 2025 NHL Prospects game at Angel of the Winds Arena, finishing the first 20 minutes with 10 shots compared to four for the visiting Vancouver rookies. But Vancouver’s three scores in the second period, two of them 14 seconds apart, built a 3-0 lead that Seattle eventually and thrillingly overcame.

It should be duly noted that Kraken goalie Nikke Kokko made nearly a half-dozen Grade A during the third period, twice on the shifts after Kraken goals. The two squads, with some lineup changes expected, will play again Sunday at Kraken Community Iceplex.

“I believe the game was 3-3 when [Kokko] stopped that breakaway,” said Laxdal. “Then we went down and scored right after it [to take the lead]. Kokko really settled down in the third period. And I'll tell you what, it’s a great learning experience for him, you know? For his teammates, there's a goalie who stuck with him, and we stuck with him.”

The two squads, with some lineup changes expected, will play again Sunday at Kraken Community Iceplex.

Nyman-Catton-Firkus Line Lives Up to Billing

Kraken center and 2024 first-rounder Berkly Catton, who looked a step quicker than any other skater in blue or white jerseys, looked like he would open the scoring off a rebound of his own first shot. But the puck, which to many fans and media looked like it had tucked under the crossbar but instead never made across the goal line. But the teams went to the locker room with zeros on the scoreboard at intermission.

Catton and his linemates, Jani Nyman and Jagger Firkus, both 2022 second-round draft picks, were clicking all first period, and Nyman nearly scored early second frame on a skilled near-net touch pass from Firkus. Coachella Valley head coach Derek Laxdal said Friday he was looking forward to the trio building some chemistry.

“It’s about their special talents, right?” said Laxdal after Friday’s practice at Kraken Community Iceplex. “They feed off each other. It's just that organic kind of chemistry they have as highly skilled players. When they get together, they find each other. It will be nice to see them in the game tomorrow night.”

Laxdal said he is impressed with Nyman’s summer training results and looks ready to take a step beyond his outstanding rookie season in the American Hockey League, which included leading the Firebirds in goals.

“The biggest step for him is his conditioning,” said Laxdal. “I believe he's really dropped some weight and put on some more muscle. You can see it in his stride out on the ice. He's bigger, stronger and faster. He's kind of got that NHL body, that mindset. He's in the gym early here. He walks around like he's a pro. I'm really looking forward to seeing him, not only in these two games this weekend, but in some preseason games with the Kraken.”

As if on cue, Nyman opened the scoring for the Seattle rookies. He took a shot net-front despite being knocked off-balance, and while it looked at first like the Firkus whacked it past Vancouver’s Russian-born goalie Alexei Medvedev, the official scorer called it Nyman’s goal with an assist from the jumbo-sized Finnish wing’s countryman and 2021 fourth-rounder defenseman Ville Ottavainen and Catton, the latter bound to make the scoresheet somehow on this night.

Jani Nyman gets the Kraken on the board at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Nyman’s goal was the 20th Seattle shot on goal of the game. There were several other near misses besides Catton’s first-period adventure with the crossbar. Give Medvedev some credit for acrobatic saves while a beneficiary of some negative puck luck for the Kraken rookies.

Dreaded Foe Becomes Fan Favorite

There were lots of decibels here in Everett showered on former Silvertips co-captain and Kraken D-man prospect Kaden Hammell, who made some stellar plays earlier in the game to keep it scoreless. But Catton’s night won over the locals, who have watched him score too many times for WHL Spokane.

“It was lots of fun,” said Catton, whose game-tying goal created bedlam. “That first period, it was kind of weird being back out there ... I think our line had a really good game. We were making plays all night.”

When asked about the chemistry Laxdal referenced, Catton agreed: “Jani can hammer the puck. Jagger makes plays everywhere. I can distribute the puck to the middle of the ice pretty well. It’s a good mixture of everything.”

Laxdal remembers his own emotions as a visitor here when he coached the WHL Edmonton Oil Kings. Saturday night, he was quick to praise the Everett crowd for a home-ice advantage.

“Wow, good,” said Laxdal when asked about the fans. “We made a trip here one year with the Oil Kings. It's a great facility. It's a great environment. A lot of great fans, and so great to see the Seattle fans travel down here to support the Kraken too.”

News Feed

Growing Up and Growing as Kraken Together 

Middle Ice Stability Emerges As Kraken Strength 

‘Spotlight’ on Newest ‘Common Thread’ Jerseys

Shoe-In for Kids in Othello

‘Big Group’ of AHL Rookies  

Drop the Puck: Prospects Get Season Started

Opening Doors To Hockey Opportunity

When Third (Jersey) is First

Goalies in Triplicate

Walking Together Forever As Champions

‘Big Jump’ for Catton

Making ‘Fast’ Work of His Summer Training

Enhanced Kraken Common Thread Nights Give Even More

Learning, Laughing, Improving, Chirping

Olympic Hopeful Montour Already On School’s Podium 

Showing Up And Winning Converts 

Birthday Invite Like No Other For Joey Daccord

Charting A Kraken Course