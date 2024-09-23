Seattle Kraken To Host Super Skills Showcase

SEATTLE – Sept 23, 2024 – The Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) are proud to announce the return of Kraken Super Skills Showcase, scheduled for Saturday, November 9 at Climate Pledge Arena starting at 1:30 p.m.

The full roster of Kraken players will compete in this fun skills competition, including a relay race, hardest shot contest, accuracy shooting, breakaway challenge and a 3-on-3 scrimmage to finish the afternoon. The family-friendly event is a great way to get an up-close and personal glimpse into the Kraken players; their chirps, banter and comradery.

Fans can look forward to a full Kraken game experience with all the opening-game videos, music and world class Kraken entertainment. Tickets are only $15 per person or $12.50 each for a 4-pack with general admission seating in the lower bowl area. Fans wanting to bid on upgraded experiences, like being a trophy presenter or visiting the team bench during the event, can participate in the online auction starting Sept 26 at 2pm https://iceplex.givesmart.com. A number of arena concession locations will offer discounted food and beverages during the event. Net proceeds from the event and the auction will benefit youth programming at Kraken Community Iceplex.

The event will run from 1:30-2:45 p.m. Doors to the public open at 12:30 p.m. There is a private event taking place for Season Ticket Members prior to the main event which will grant Season Ticket Members early access to general admission lower bowl seating. A select number of reservable lower bowl seats will be available to all fans starting on September 26.

New this year is the Community Challenge -- a virtual competition encouraging kids across the Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Washington and Oregon) to upload a video of themselves doing a hockey trick shot. Fans and friends are encouraged to vote for their favorite trick shot video. With the winner winning Kraken swag and tickets to the event.

Tickets go on sale September 26 at 2 p.m. Visit seattlekraken.com/superskills for information about ticket sales, the auction and the community challenge.

Photos from previous years are posted here. Dropbox link.