When Third (Jersey) is First

Fans can soon bask in the Kraken’s glow-in-the-dark, black-on-black third jersey with pre-orders starting Friday for Season Ticket Members. Much anticipated jersey and kit is beautiful, mysterious, menacing and more

By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

Third has never looked better. As in when you see the Kraken’s just-introduced, all-black third jersey to be worn by players 12 times this season, your No. 1 thought will trend to “where can I get the jersey and is there related merchandise too?”

That’s an easy answer: Kraken Season Ticket Members will be able to preorder the jersey starting Friday, Sept. 5. Presale for the public begins on Sept. 11. The new-look, black-on-black jerseys will be available at all Kraken Team Store locations and online starting Oct. 5, just in time for the Oct. 9 home opener. Additional merchandise, including a full line of accessories featuring the new crest and other touches, will be available for the first time at Kraken Team Stores on the night of the home opener against Anaheim.

The first third-jersey game is Nov. 1 against the New York Rangers and will no doubt prove out at intimidating decibels for foes that the black-on-black, glow-in-the-dark kit will inspire Kraken skaters and fans alike. There will be 10 more home games for fans to be part of the third-jersey arena experience with single-game tickets on sale HERE.

In keeping with the mystery of the Kraken brand, the innovative third jersey features a black crest with an Ice Blue outline that glows in the dark. The glow factor continues on the jersey shoulders, as well as on the numbers and names on the back (including Jordan Eberle’s “C” and “A” worn by alternate captains). The overall effect is both breathtaking and battle-ready.

Your No. 2 thought about the jersey is likely to mirror Seattle captain and Kraken original Jordan Eberle. Let’s agree “Ebs” is not prone to gush too often – but this is one of those times.

“The jersey is phenomenal,” said Eberle. “The glow-in-the-dark element is really unique, and it's such an eye-catching look. I love the inspiration behind it and all the details that went into the design. We hope it will add to the incredible atmosphere at Climate Pledge Arena.”

“We definitely wanted to make it bad-ass, more intense and scarier than our other jerseys,” said Aaron Wiggan, the team’s vice president of brand. “You feel something lurks beneath the surface of the third jersey. It’s spookier, darker, heavier and gutsier.”

Wiggan and the Kraken design team, in partnership with the NHL and Fanatics, collaborated to gather inspiration for the third jersey via the bioluminescence of Pacific Northwest waters.

Quick science break: Bioluminescence is the emission of light via chemical reaction to ward off predators among living organisms, in this case sea organisms such as various plankton (jellyfish, comb jellies, moon jellies, krill, plant-like plankton such as diatoms and dinoflagellates), certain fish, squid and, of course, a lurking sea monster we all love and opponents fear. Researchers will tell you there is a lot more unknown and mysterious about bioluminescence than they know. Sounds just right for Kraken third-jersey nights and Defending the Deep mythically lighting up the Kraken’s home-ice advantage.

“We wanted to create something more menacing,” said Wiggan. “We drew our inspiration from the eerie shadows of the deep Pacific Northwest waters. The result is the black crest lit by the beautiful, enthralling glow of bioluminescence bordering on danger and disruption for opponents. This is a jersey pulled straight from the abyss.”

Think of it as an eerie, stunning, blue-dark violet light show of light shows hundreds of feet below the surface.

“The jersey is the highlight of an all-black kit with red accents that includes helmets, socks, pants and gloves,” said Wiggan. “We're extremely proud of how it turned out, and we can't wait to see our players and fans in the jerseys and merchandise.”

On the featured nights, fans wearing their jerseys will play their part in the game presentation with the glow-in-the-dark elements. One can only imagine what the Kraken game presentation crew is bubbling up for the third jersey game nights. Some of the details we can share now:

  • The stripes on the third-jersey sleeves embody sublimated sonar pings, hinting at what is just beyond reach and depth. 
  • An inner collar lists the coordinates of Climate Pledge Arena.
  • Our Kraken stealth-mode crest is crafted in tonal black-on-black stitching. Consider it stealth mode, nearly invisible, like a predator lying in wait.
  • The overall glow effect from the crest to shoulder arcs to back-of-jersey numbers and names emanates a slippery sort of light deep-sea creatures use to lure in prey; a glow is alluring and unnerving.
  • A red hip-line accent to give the hip a clear jersey break was the idea of Kraken president of hockey operations Ron Francis.
  • Like the team’s home and away uniforms, this jersey features the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe patch, updated with a glow-in-the-dark outline, mountain, and text to match the new design. 
  • To complete the kit, players will wear black gloves, pants and socks, plus matte black helmets (how cool is that?) with glow-in-the-dark Amazon logos.

Get Your Kraken 3rd Jersey

September 5 | 9 AM
Season Ticket Member Pre-Sale Stars

September 11 | 9 AM
Public Pre-Sale Starts

October 5
Jerseys on sale in-store & online (pending availability)

While Kraken players will debut the third jersey Nov. 1 against Original Six franchise New York Rangers, fans will have plenty more opportunities to experience how third has never looked better – and more menacing to opponents – during these 11 home games and one road contest (tune into Kraken Hockey Network) for the 2025-26 season: 

  • Nov. 1 vs. New York Rangers 
  • Nov. 5 vs. San Jose 
  • Nov. 26 vs. Dallas 
  • Dec. 4 at Edmonton 
  • Dec. 8 vs. Minnesota 
  • Dec. 29 vs. Vancouver 
  • Jan. 6 vs. Boston 
  • Jan. 23 vs. Anaheim 
  • Jan. 25 vs. New Jersey 
  • March 4 vs. St. Louis 
  • March 12 vs. Colorado 
  • April 9 vs. Vegas 

More details on the jersey can be found at TheAbyssAwakens.com.

