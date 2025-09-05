When Third (Jersey) is First

Third has never looked better. As in when you see the Kraken’s just-introduced, all-black third jersey to be worn by players 12 times this season, your No. 1 thought will trend to “where can I get the jersey and is there related merchandise too?”

That’s an easy answer: Kraken Season Ticket Members will be able to preorder the jersey starting Friday, Sept. 5. Presale for the public begins on Sept. 11. The new-look, black-on-black jerseys will be available at all Kraken Team Store locations and online starting Oct. 5, just in time for the Oct. 9 home opener. Additional merchandise, including a full line of accessories featuring the new crest and other touches, will be available for the first time at Kraken Team Stores on the night of the home opener against Anaheim.

The first third-jersey game is Nov. 1 against the New York Rangers and will no doubt prove out at intimidating decibels for foes that the black-on-black, glow-in-the-dark kit will inspire Kraken skaters and fans alike. There will be 10 more home games for fans to be part of the third-jersey arena experience with single-game tickets on sale HERE.

In keeping with the mystery of the Kraken brand, the innovative third jersey features a black crest with an Ice Blue outline that glows in the dark. The glow factor continues on the jersey shoulders, as well as on the numbers and names on the back (including Jordan Eberle’s “C” and “A” worn by alternate captains). The overall effect is both breathtaking and battle-ready.

Your No. 2 thought about the jersey is likely to mirror Seattle captain and Kraken original Jordan Eberle. Let’s agree “Ebs” is not prone to gush too often – but this is one of those times.

“The jersey is phenomenal,” said Eberle. “The glow-in-the-dark element is really unique, and it's such an eye-catching look. I love the inspiration behind it and all the details that went into the design. We hope it will add to the incredible atmosphere at Climate Pledge Arena.”

“We definitely wanted to make it bad-ass, more intense and scarier than our other jerseys,” said Aaron Wiggan, the team’s vice president of brand. “You feel something lurks beneath the surface of the third jersey. It’s spookier, darker, heavier and gutsier.”

Wiggan and the Kraken design team, in partnership with the NHL and Fanatics, collaborated to gather inspiration for the third jersey via the bioluminescence of Pacific Northwest waters.