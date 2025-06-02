Seattle Kraken Sign Kaden Hammell to Entry-Level Contract

The 20-year-old ranked among Everett’s scoring leaders for defensemen in both the regular season and playoffs

2025_Signed copy_2568x1444
By Press Release

SEATTLE (June 1, 2025) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the club has signed 2023 fifth-round draft pick Kaden Hammell to a three-year, two-way entry-level contract ($908,333 AAV) starting in the 2025-26 season.

"Kaden took another positive step in his development this year," said Botterill. "He was a leader on the Silvertips and elevated his game in the playoffs. We're excited to have him under contract for the next three years.”

Hammell, 20, appeared in 59 regular-season games with the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (WHL) during the 2024-25 campaign, tallying a career high 38 points (10g/28a). Among Silvertips defensemen, he ranked third in both assists (28) and points and fourth in goals (10). Hammell recorded a season-high five-game point streak on two occasions, including a run from Nov. 23-30, 2024 where he notched six points and scored in three straight games. He added 13 points (4g/9a) in 13 playoff games with the Tips, ranking fourth on the team in assists (9) and points and sharing fifth in goals (4).

In five WHL seasons, Hammell has totaled 103 points (26g/77a) in 242 regular-season games split between the Kamloops Blazers (2020-23) and Silvertips. He's also posted 18 points (7g/11a) in 44 career playoff games.

Prior to the WHL, Hammell played with the British Columbia Elite Hockey League’s (BCEHL) Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18 squad (2020-21) and the West Van Academy Prep U15 and U18 teams from 2018-20. The Langley, British Columbia native was selected by Seattle in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Lane and Simple: Details, Relationships Key

Search is a Success: Lane Lambert New Coach

IIHF Worlds Blog

Color of Hockey: Making a Difference — and Huge Impact

For Real, It’s ‘Surreal’ for Molgaard

New GM Expands on Summer Moves

Quarterfinals Next for Molgaard, Kraken

How Swedes It Is

Helping Hockey And Local Youth Thrive

When Teens Transition to the NHL

A ‘Special’ Kraken Draft Pick In WHL Finals Spotlight 

A Ticket To Bond 

Extending the Right Message to Youth

Celebrating Environmental Justice Creativity  

Spokane Homestand This Week in Title Series

Painting A New Future For Season Ticket Members

Scoring Chances There, Goals Are Not

Paired With The Kraken And Now Team Canada 