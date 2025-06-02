Seattle Kraken Sign Kaden Hammell to Entry-Level Contract

SEATTLE (June 1, 2025) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the club has signed 2023 fifth-round draft pick Kaden Hammell to a three-year, two-way entry-level contract ($908,333 AAV) starting in the 2025-26 season.

"Kaden took another positive step in his development this year," said Botterill. "He was a leader on the Silvertips and elevated his game in the playoffs. We're excited to have him under contract for the next three years.”

Hammell, 20, appeared in 59 regular-season games with the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (WHL) during the 2024-25 campaign, tallying a career high 38 points (10g/28a). Among Silvertips defensemen, he ranked third in both assists (28) and points and fourth in goals (10). Hammell recorded a season-high five-game point streak on two occasions, including a run from Nov. 23-30, 2024 where he notched six points and scored in three straight games. He added 13 points (4g/9a) in 13 playoff games with the Tips, ranking fourth on the team in assists (9) and points and sharing fifth in goals (4).

In five WHL seasons, Hammell has totaled 103 points (26g/77a) in 242 regular-season games split between the Kamloops Blazers (2020-23) and Silvertips. He's also posted 18 points (7g/11a) in 44 career playoff games.

Prior to the WHL, Hammell played with the British Columbia Elite Hockey League’s (BCEHL) Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18 squad (2020-21) and the West Van Academy Prep U15 and U18 teams from 2018-20. The Langley, British Columbia native was selected by Seattle in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.