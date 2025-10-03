Seattle Kraken Sign Julius Miettinen to Entry-Level Contract

SEATTLE (Oct. 3, 2025) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the club has signed 2024 second-round draft pick Julius Miettinen to a three-year, two-way entry-level ($975,000 AAV) contract starting this season.

“We’re excited to have Julius under contract,” said Botterill. “He's a strong two-way forward with size and plenty of international experience. We look forward to his continued development after two strong seasons playing in the Pacific Northwest with Everett.”

Signing with the Kraken from the Western Hockey League (WHL), the 6-foot-4, 207-pound forward has already amassed four points (2g/2a) in just two games with the Everett Silvertips this season. He appeared in 36 regular-season games with the Silvertips in 2024-25 recording 39 points (11g/28a)—maintaining better than a point-per-game pace for the second consecutive season. Miettinen tied for second on the team in shorthanded goals (2) and third in power-play goals (6). He added nine points (6g/3a) during the WHL playoffs, finishing tied for second in goals among all Silvertips skaters.

Prior to the start of the 2025-26 season, Miettinen totaled 106 points (42g/64a) in 102 games played with Everett. In 2023-24, he notched 67 points (31g/36a) in 66 games finishing the regular season third in goals, fourth in points and fifth in assists on the Silvertips. He was the third highest-ranked WHL rookie in both goals (tied) and points in that year.

The Helsinki, Finland native represented his country at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he appeared in seven games, registering one goal and one assist during the tournament, ultimately taking home a silver medal. Miettinen's performance in Finland’s upset 4-3 overtime win over Team USA earned him the Player of the Game award. He also represented Finland in the 2022 IIHF World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.