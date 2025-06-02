Seattle Kraken Sign Ben Meyers to One-Year Contract Extension

The 26-year-old forward set career highs in goals, assists, points and games played with Coachella Valley last season

2025_Meyers_Re-Signed_2568x1444
By Press Release

SEATTLE (June 2, 2025) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the club has signed forward Ben Meyers to a one-year, one-way contract extension ($775,000 AAV) through the 2025-26 season.

"Ben's a versatile player with NHL experience," said Botterill. "He had a terrific season in Coachella Valley and was a driving force on the Firebirds. We're excited to bring him back for the upcoming season." Meyers, 26, spent the majority of the 2024-25 campaign with the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League (AHL), setting personal bests in goals (23), assists (28) and points (51) in a career-high 57 regular-season games. Meyers led the Firebirds in points, ranked second in goals and shared third in assists. He also ranked second on the club in power-play goals (6) and third in shots on goals (143). Meyers added three points (1g/2a) in six games during the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward has appeared in 75 career NHL regular-season games with the Kraken, Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche, recording six goals and eight points (6g/2a). He's also appeared in six Stanley Cup Playoff games (2023 with Colorado).

At the AHL level, Meyers has amassed 100 points (40g/60a) in 119 career regular-season contests with the Firebirds and Colorado Eagles and has four points (1g/3a) in eight career Calder Cup Playoff games.

Prior to playing professionally, the Delano, Minnesota native played three seasons of NCAA hockey at the University of Minnesota (2019-22). Meyers earned various accolades in 2021-22 including Big Ten Player of the Year, Big Ten First All-Star Team, NCAA First Team, NCAA West Second All-American Team and was named a Hobey Baker Award finalist after captaining his team to a Big Ten regular-season championship. On the international stage, Meyers has represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics and 2022 IIHF Men's World Championship.

