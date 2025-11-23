Beniers Ties It, Montour Wins It in OT

PITTSBURGH – This is all getting to be big-time fun, watching the Kraken score clutch goals and hold offensively gifted teams from running away with games. This squad did it again with a late tying goal from Matty Beniers and Brandon Montour scoring the game-winning goal in overtime after Philipp Grubauer made monster overtime must-saves. The Kraken raised their record to 11-5-5 and have won two of three games on this road trip that finishes with a 2 p.m. puck drop Sunday against the New York Islanders.

As the third period wound down here in this hockey-mad town, future Hall of Famers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin had staked the Penguins a 2-1 lead, the go-ahead goal scored late in Pittsburgh’s fourth power play of the night. Until then, the Kraken had killed all man-advantage minutes and seconds of the league’s No. 1 power play.

But rather than coach Lane Lambert and Seattle players discussing and dismissing any form of moral victory after losing a tight matchup against a resurgent Pittsburgh squad, the Kraken did what is making this season one to savor through the first 21 games. They tied the game, thanks to a laser cross-ice pass from Mason Marchment to his fellow first-liner, Matty Beniers. The young Kraken center, who simply looked faster and more formidable this hockey year, controlled the puck, heaved his stick up and back, then muscled a hard shot that beat Pittsburgh goalie Sergei Murashov with seven-plus minutes left in regulation.

“First of all, he played well,” said SEA head coach Lane Lambert about Beniers’ overall game and the thrilling tying goal. “He just saw an opportunity. I thought their goalie potentially went down a little bit early. You know, that was a snipe. It was really good for our hockey team that he was able to do that.” As for Marchment, who opened the scoring with his first goal since opening night, he was keenly aware of Beniers' positioning. “Yeah, I saw him,” said Marchment. “I just tried to maybe look like I didn't see him. He found a great hole and stuck it in the corner, top corner. It was a great shot.” Marchment, of course, was acquired from Dallas. He has played on a perennial playoff contender. He is noticing and enjoying some parallels with this Kraken squad, but leaving plenty of room for growth and, well, more big-time fun for Seattle’s every so loyal fan base. “I think we're starting to get better,” said Marchment.”We’re starting to make some more plays and exit out of our ‘D’ zone a little easier. That takes pressure off our ‘D.’I think we're getting better and better. That's all you can really ask from us. Just keep working. “

The Beniers' goal pushed the game into overtime and was a decisive, mega-positive night for Seattle. Another Pittsburgh three-time Cup winner, Kris Letang, looked like he was on point to be the hero, but his shot hit the post. Grubauer denied his second attempt. With Freddy Gaudreau wisely holding long enough for Montour to reach the offensive zone, one of this fall’s newcomers passed to one of last year’s newcomers for an epic winning long-range shot.