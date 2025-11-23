Beniers Ties It, Montour Wins It in OT

In tight game with greats Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin providing a 2-1 home lead, Matty Beniers ties the game later third period, then Brandon Montour scores game-winner. Credit to Philipp Grubauer too

SEA at PIT | Recap

By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

PITTSBURGH – This is all getting to be big-time fun, watching the Kraken score clutch goals and hold offensively gifted teams from running away with games. This squad did it again with a late tying goal from Matty Beniers and Brandon Montour scoring the game-winning goal in overtime after Philipp Grubauer made monster overtime must-saves. The Kraken raised their record to 11-5-5 and have won two of three games on this road trip that finishes with a 2 p.m. puck drop Sunday against the New York Islanders.

As the third period wound down here in this hockey-mad town, future Hall of Famers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin had staked the Penguins a 2-1 lead, the go-ahead goal scored late in Pittsburgh’s fourth power play of the night. Until then, the Kraken had killed all man-advantage minutes and seconds of the league’s No. 1 power play.

But rather than coach Lane Lambert and Seattle players discussing and dismissing any form of moral victory after losing a tight matchup against a resurgent Pittsburgh squad, the Kraken did what is making this season one to savor through the first 21 games. They tied the game, thanks to a laser cross-ice pass from Mason Marchment to his fellow first-liner, Matty Beniers. The young Kraken center, who simply looked faster and more formidable this hockey year, controlled the puck, heaved his stick up and back, then muscled a hard shot that beat Pittsburgh goalie Sergei Murashov with seven-plus minutes left in regulation.

“First of all, he played well,” said SEA head coach Lane Lambert about Beniers’ overall game and the thrilling tying goal. “He just saw an opportunity. I thought their goalie potentially went down a little bit early. You know, that was a snipe. It was really good for our hockey team that he was able to do that.” As for Marchment, who opened the scoring with his first goal since opening night, he was keenly aware of Beniers' positioning. “Yeah, I saw him,” said Marchment. “I just tried to maybe look like I didn't see him. He found a great hole and stuck it in the corner, top corner. It was a great shot.” Marchment, of course, was acquired from Dallas. He has played on a perennial playoff contender. He is noticing and enjoying some parallels with this Kraken squad, but leaving plenty of room for growth and, well, more big-time fun for Seattle’s every so loyal fan base. “I think we're starting to get better,” said Marchment.”We’re starting to make some more plays and exit out of our ‘D’ zone a little easier. That takes pressure off our ‘D.’I think we're getting better and better. That's all you can really ask from us. Just keep working. “

The Beniers' goal pushed the game into overtime and was a decisive, mega-positive night for Seattle. Another Pittsburgh three-time Cup winner, Kris Letang, looked like he was on point to be the hero, but his shot hit the post. Grubauer denied his second attempt. With Freddy Gaudreau wisely holding long enough for Montour to reach the offensive zone, one of this fall’s newcomers passed to one of last year’s newcomers for an epic winning long-range shot.

SEA@PIT: Montour scores goal against Sergey Murashov

Marchment Ends Goal Drought

Trade acquisition Mason Marchment scored his first Kraken goal in the season opener back on Oct. 9. His second goal required another 20 games, but teammates and the coaching staff figured the lanky forward was overdue and then some, given his delivery of 22 goals in each of his last two regular seasons with Dallas.

Marchment got off the schneid and Seattle on the scoreboard with an unassisted goal early second period when he stole the puck and used Penguins Ryan Shea to whip a shot past Pittsburgh goalie Sergei Murashov, far side to make it 1-0 Seattle. Marchment was understandably amped up to rip the net and take a wide turn, while fist-pumping resulted in the first-line left wing spinning to the ice.

SEA@PIT: Marchment scores goal against Sergey Murashov

On the Kraken Hockey Network broadcast, play-by-play man extraordinaire John Forslund discussed with analyst JT Brown that Marchment has to be putting some pressure on himself to start scoring. Brown agreed and mentioned a simple play – stealing the puck back in the offensive zone, perhaps? – would be the likely way to end the goal drought.

Lambert was happy for Marchment returning to the goals column and also earning his 200th NHL point with the primary assist on the Beniers' goal. But the Kraken head coach was even more pleased with Marchment’s choices on the ice and overall play in recent games.

“I like the fact that he didn't pass off opportunities,” said Lambert. “We need to continue doing that as an entire group. You know he's played very well for at least a couple of weeks now. He's been a force out there. He's making plays, he's using his body.”

Overtime hero Montour likes what he sees from teammate and buddy Marchment: “He's getting some connection there with Matty and ‘Ebs.’ That’s good to see. We need those guys, especially Mase, to keep stepping on the gas and create offense ... He's so skilled with the puck, as a big boy, and he can shoot.”

For his part, Forslund was suitably excited himself, adding “get back up” to his Marchment goal call. Brown, knowing the feeling as a former NHLer, said, “Pretty sure he would like a better celebration – that’s the excitement, right?”

Grubi Solid in Middle Frame, One Slip

Philipp Grubauer, the Kraken starter in net, faced 15 shots in a busy second period, including four high-danger chances. With just under four minutes left in the middle frame, Grubauer misplayed a puck behind the net, backhanding a puck that rimmed the boards past defenseman Ryan Lindgren and on to the stick of former Everett Silvertips forward Connor Dewar in the left corner. Dewar spotted all-time great Sidney Crosby at the net’s back door while Grubauer had not fully returned to his position. Crosby didn’t miss and registered his 13th goal of the season at age 38. On the next shift, Grubauer kept the game close, stopping a 4-on-2 to keep the game even going into the second intermission.

Grubauer faced 33 shots on the night and made some massive saves in overtime. Lambert was quick to bring up the Kraken goaltender’s “great game” before anyone in the media scrum even asked. Grubauer is now 4-0-1 on the season and part of a three-goalie group that has helped the Kraken jump to their fastest start in franchise history.

Slow Start Nullified by Kraken Penalty Kill

The Kraken have struggled to get off to acceptable starts on this road trip, which concludes Sunday against the New York Islanders. It will be a chance to start that matchup the way both coach Lane Lambert and D-man Brandon Montour contend is necessary to win consistently.

The Kraken managed just three shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes here, similar to low outputs to begin games in Detroit and Chicago. One major reason is that the Kraken committed three penalties, the first of which overlapped a Kraken power play, resulting in five minutes of penalty killing by Seattle. The PK units snuffed out all three Pittsburgh power plays with only two shots on goal for the home squad to show for it. It was impressive work by a Kraken group rated 30th in the NHL in percentage of success. However, Lambert, a highly respected penalty-kill coach at his other stops, has consistently pointed to just some unlucky puck bounces and deflections messing with the percentage stat. He has stood by his PK forwards and defensemen, validated by the first-period shutdown.

The aforementioned Grubauer looked sharp in what was clearly highly necessary, with another slower-than-desired start for the Kraken. Grubauer made saves, including standout stops on 18-year-old Ben Kindel (No. 11 overall in last summer’s 2025 NHL Draft) early and veteran sharpshooting defenseman Erik Karlsson late in the frame.

Brandon Montour was the latest extra-time winner for the Kraken with his goal to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Look back through Kraken history at his and rest!

News Feed

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Pittsburgh

Kraken (10-5-5) at Penguins (10-6-4) | 4:00 p.m.

Guyle Fielder Still Strong, Maybe Stronger At 95  

Getting the Call, Then Making a Call

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Chicago

Better Third Period Than Never

Buoy Friendsgiving: Bringing Cheer to Local School 

Kraken (9-5-5) at Blackhawks (10-5-4) | 5:00 p.m.

Kraken Road Show Hits Spokane This Weekend 

Eberle Back In-Tune One Year After Serious Injury

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Detroit

Turning Points Point to Narrow Defeat

Kraken (9-4-5) at Red Wings (11-7-1) | 4:00 p.m.

The Kraken And Their Adam Sandler Bonding Experience 

Kraken, Goalie Daccord De-Mask Hockey For Kids

Post-Game Instant Analysis: San Jose vs. Seattle

Grubauer Comes Off Bench To Key Kraken Win

Go Figurine: ‘Sasquatch-ing' Cancer