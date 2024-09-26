Not Backing Down

Kraken forward John Hayden didn’t mince words when talking about the fortitude displayed by teammates during rougher moments of Tuesday night’s preseason contest in Vancouver.

The Kraken, all night long, had matched the Vancouver Canucks check-for-check and literally punch-for-punch in a high-intensity game befitting what’s shaping into an entertaining regional rivalry. And Hayden, as usual, had his 6-foot-3, 223-pound frame right in the middle of things.

“It seemed like we sort of had a pack mentality all night,” Hayden, 29, said after Wednesday’s workouts at Kraken Camp, pres. by Starbucks. “Which is good to see.”

The Kraken have wanted to show increased pushback when physically challenged by opponents. And they’ve found plenty in their first two preseason games against Calgary and Vancouver, where players haven’t backed down an inch.

“I think everything just happens pretty quick out there,” Hayden said. “So, back to the mentality. It’s sort of like you just go in there and help your buddies out. That’s just kind of the way it is. And I thought everyone did a great job of it.

“It seemed like there were a bunch of scrums and five guys in it.”

It helps that the Kraken added top free-agent defenseman Brandon Montour, a player unafraid of physical play and of dropping his gloves when needed. During one third period sequence Tuesday, Montour and Hayden both got into it with towering Canucks defender Tyler Myers during one such scrum.

Hayden also had a first period fight with 6-foot-6, 214-pound Canucks wing prospect Vilmer Arliksson after he’d sent Logan Morrison flying into the boards with a potentially dangerous hit. Later, as the second period was ending, Kraken defenseman Will Borgen went after Conor Garland with a hit up against the glass, drawing Nils Hoglander and then Myers into a fresh new scrum.