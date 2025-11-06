‘Kraken Max’ Builds On-Air Rep Off Favorite Team  

Aspiring teen sports broadcaster Max Pelter never set out to gain a nickname from covering his favorite NHL team.

But his fellow Mercer Island High School students nod knowingly in the corridors as “Kraken Max” hustles on by to the campus radio station to produce his latest weekly segment on a squad now challenging for first place in the Pacific Division. KMIH 88.9 The Bridge is widely recognized as one of the nation’s top high school radio outlets and 10th grade sophomore Pelter, 15, has been a rising star since he first began producing Kraken recaps in spring 2023 while still in middle school.

“Hockey is just my favorite sport, and when the team got announced with all the hype and stuff, I just wanted to get involved,” Pelter said. “So, I contacted the station, and I was saying, ‘There’s not really much Kraken coverage, especially here on the Island, do you think I could maybe do something about that?’

“And they said yes, so it’s just gone from there. I started during the playoff run in seventh grade, and then I’ve just kept it up since.”

Pelter’s on-air recaps typically last a minute or two, going through the ins and outs of the team’s prior seven days.

“It’s kind of an overview of who scored and my personal takeaways from that,” Pelter said. “I usually cover what happened that entire past week. A lot of times they’ll have played three or four games, so I just break down what happened.”

The station’s general manager and broadcast media instructor, Joe Bryant, a former longtime co-host of The Bob Rivers Show on KJR-FM, gave Pelter his on-air shot because he liked the drive and energy he displayed despite being younger than the high school students working alongside him. Bryant is now on sabbatical, but Natalie Woods, a longtime journalist now serving as the station’s broadcast media teacher, agreed that Pelter shows enormous talent for his age.

“Max is extraordinarily unusual because he came to us on his own as a seventh grader,” Woods said. “He knew about our program. He was interested in sports broadcasting and then obviously had an interest in the Kraken and hockey.

“We’re always open to any kind of student that wants to come in and be involved,” she added. “They don’t have to be enrolled in our classes. And so, Max started coming in on his own time every Friday at 7 a.m. to produce his Kraken reports. It didn’t take long before we started naming him ‘Kraken Max,’ and he’d be doing content for our sports updates every single week. I mean, we do a sports update daily, but then on Fridays when he was here, we’d bump that into our update and toss to ‘Kraken Max’ who’d give us what was going on with the Kraken.”