A Bigger Entry To Kraken In-Game Entertainment

Lamont Buford and his team wanted to change things up a bit for Kraken fans at Climate Pledge Arena when the home team first takes the ice.

For years, the Kraken vice president of entertainment experience and production has watched as a giant tentacle descended from the arena rafters to the ice just before the national anthem is played. However, starting with right before Saturday night’s win against the Vegas Golden Knights, Buford’s team has introduced a new “S” shaped entry piece. This will be lowered over the tunnel entrance to the Kraken dressing room for players to pass through as they head onto the ice.

“It goes over the tunnel and will be something that I think will create a great moment,” Buford said.

The shape of the 16-foot-high, 24-foot-wide, 1,700-pound piece is designed to resemble the Kraken logo and features lights that display the team’s colors. Buford mentioned that the team had to do “some heavy-duty math and engineering” to ensure the piece could be lowered and then lifted back up to the rafters for storage once the game begins.