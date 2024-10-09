Net Gain: Daccord in Goal Through 2029-30

Looking Back to Look Forward

As the 28-year-old goaltender joins a core of teammates who will shape the Kraken future for the rest of this decade, allow a deeper look at how Daccord’s past nine seasons of hockey – five as a pro and four amateur – positioned him and the Seattle franchise for Wednesday’s feel-good news.

Daccord was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in 2015 in his second year of eligibility and passed over as an 18-year-old prospect. He was picked from Cushing Academy (MA) in the seventh round (199th overall, which the Boston native likes to point out was the slot all-time great NFL quarterback Tom Brady was chosen by the New England Patriots). He was 11 slots away from not getting picked for a second draft year. Twenty goalies were selected before Daccord in 2015 but only 10 appeared in NHL games and just six have played more games (five of those half-dozen picked in top three rounds). His .907 NHL save percentage is second only to Adin Hill (.910) among goalies selected in 2015, which includes Ilya Samanov and Mackenzie Blackwood.

“I was never a top prospect,’ said Daccord. “I feel like I've had to work really hard. I've earned everything. Tp be where we are now, it is pretty amazing. I have so many people to thank for helping me achieve my wildest dreams.”

Mom, Swiss-born Daniela, and dad, Brian, top that list. Both are “ecstatic” about the new deal. While Joey openly talks about calling his mom more and for longer conversations, he and Brian talk after every game he plays, when time zones allow or the next day. Daccord is a long-time goalie coach (presently with Boston Univeristy) who runs goalie camps and private training and has been a forerunner in creating goaltending apps to help both player performance and scouting evaluations. He played the position himself (he met his wife playing professionally in Switzerland).

Phew, Finally Drafted: Blazing Hockey Trail in Southwest, AHL

After finally getting drafted, Joey Daccord played a season for the USHL Muskegon (MI) Lumberjacks before being the second recruit at Arizona State’s fledgling NCAA Division I hockey program. By season three at ASU, Daccord and his .925 save percentage was a major reason why the Sun Devils qualified for the 2019 men’s hockey tournament.

From there, Daccord debuted for Ottawa that same NCAA spring, appearing in one game, before splitting the 2019-2020 season between ECHL Brampton (ON) and American Hockey League Belleville (ON). The pandemic cut short his next season, but the Kraken scouts had seen enough (including eight more NHL appearances) to make him Seattle’s expansion draft choice from Ottawa.

After training camp, Daccord was assigned to AHL Charlotte to be part of a split-squad between Kraken and Florida Panthers prospects as the Coachella Valley Firebirds awaited the 2022-23 season and completion of Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert. Daccord delivered an 18-11-2 season with a .925 in Charlotte (Dan Bylsma was an assistant coach) before starring for the Firebirds in the inaugural season, highlighted by a Western Conference championship.

Daccord posted a 26-8-6 regular season record and a .918 save percentage for CVF, then handled the entire goaltender workload during the playoffs, finishing with a 15-11 record and a .925 save percentage. There’s admirable consistency in his AHL stats and, he said, lots of confidence gained, yet another proof point why the Kraken hockey operations group values AHL experience for prospects.

“The Kraken took a chance on me in the expansion draft,” said Daccord, “giving me an opportunity to play [the heavy workload] in the AHL and then last year to prove that I could be NHL goalie [playing a majority of games].”

“I always believed in my abilities and my work ethic. The biggest thing for me was getting that opportunity and experience to be the starting goalie in Charlotte. Then Coachella was huge for me going on that deep playoff run. That really was a springboard for me to start off last year. Getting 51 games under my belt was amazing.”

Committed to Handling the ‘Increased Workload’

The Kraken hockey operations group admires Daccord’s dedication to fitness and the goal to be strong throughout the grind of an 82-game NHL regular season. It certainly helps persuade management to extend his contract through age 33.

It’s a never-ending commitment to my routine, right?” said Daccord. “That’s a big thing for me – sticking to my routine. I found one that's worked for me. I have lots of different strategies I can use throughout the year to make sure that I'm staying fresh, staying sharp.”

His dad, who has worked with goalies of three different NHL franchises, is a fellow admirer of his son’s regime: “He’s a no-stone-unturned guy. He does everything he can to take care of his body and get himself in position to play.”