Game for Fan Entertainment

As fans roared approval when Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour scored his first of two third-period goals Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena, Caitlin Salemi was already looking to inspire more ear-drenching high decibels for which Seattle sports fans are famous. After all, the Kraken were suddenly down just two goals, 3-1, with 11 minutes left in regulation.
Salemi can be found on her headset every Kraken home game hunkered down in a corner seat of the game-entertainment booth on the arena’s press bridge. Top lieutenant Nicole Shabaz and public address announcer Chet Buchanan were positioned to her right. Salemi and her crew are undoubtedly a major reason why Kraken faithful and newbie fans alike not only have a blast at home games but how and why fans’ vocal support can rev up the likes of Montour and teammates.
Make no mistake, from captain Jordan Eberle right on through the roster, Seattle players are inspired and grateful for the deafening crowd noise that has fueled comebacks like Tuesday’s against Montreal plus duly impressed former playoff standouts now teammates such as free agent signees Montour, Chandler Stephenson and Mason Marchment (who heard it in a visitors Dallas uniform during the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs).
As Tuesday’s game clock ticked down to six minutes remaining, Salemi had an urgent, calmly voiced question: “Is the decibel meter working?” She was thinking about her options to generate crowd noise organically.
“We do have tried-and-true noise meters and crowd pumps I know will always work,” said Salemi in a Wednesday conversation after the Kraken’s overtime loss that nonetheless rescued a standings point. “But we want to keep things fresh from game to game. I am mindful of not utilizing the same noise meters over and over. For each one, some fit the moment more than others. It’s on me knowing what the moment calls for.”
Salemi pauses, turning her laptop to show a digital “punch list of literally all of our available noise prompts from noise meters to team pumps, to movie clips, to our blowfish.” The prompts are loaded into the arena entertainment system, which flows into the mega-popular twin video boards and 28,000 square feet of LED signage inside the bowl and concourses.
“This [punch list] is kind of my best friend on a game night,” said Salemi, smiling slightly. “It sits right next to my script. I bounce back and forth between the two to figure out, ‘OK, do we need this in this moment? Do we need a clappy fun one just to get the crowd going? Or do we need fans to scream and make some noise?’ There are a lot of times I’ll turn to ‘Shabz’, saying, ‘What do you think fits here?’ Or, say, ‘Hey, EV [Eric Vaughn, Kraken director of live production and broadcast], what do you think works?’”