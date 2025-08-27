Enhanced Kraken Common Thread Nights Give Even More

When the Kraken began exploring ways to enhance their popular “Common Thread” theme nights, one obvious idea stood out: Give back even more to the communities those games represent.

So, the team did just that. Beginning this season, a portion of ticket revenue received from 900 special promotional tickets sold for each of nine Common Thread home games will be given to a designated non-profit or community group aligned with each.

“We wanted people to feel like their ticket was impactful and giving back to the community,” Kraken marketing and fan development specialist Samantha Jabara said.

The idea behind the “Common Thread” is to encompass the Kraken commitment to diversifying the fan pool through inclusivity and unity within the team’s community. It symbolizes that, regardless of diverse backgrounds and unique experiences, we are all woven together by the same passion and devotion to our team.

Fans who’ve been clamoring on social media for the full lineup of eagerly awaited artists and designs for each themed night will get to see them released in early September.

The Common Thread special ticket offers are part of a sweeping series of updates announced by the Kraken last spring in response to fan feedback. About 80% of season tickets saw price decreases, and 90% were either reduced or remained flat, while the team also allocated 10% of lower bowl seats to affordable family pricing.

The lineup of themed games hasn’t changed, though the Lunar New Year event, in response to fan feedback, has shifted to a broader set of communities and is now known as Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Night, pres. by Alaska Airlines, taking place Jan. 29 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The full lineup kicks off Oct. 29 with Hispanic Heritage Night, pres. by Modelo, for the Kraken’s game against the Montreal Canadiens. Special Ticket Offer proceeds will go to El Centro de la Raza, a downtown-based community group translating to “The Center of People of all Races” and providing 43 programs and services for children, youth, families and seniors.

Military Appreciation Night, pres. by Starbucks, comes Nov. 11 against the Columbus Blue Jackets, with a portion of special ticket proceeds going to Fisher House, a Seattle organization providing a home away from home for families of active-duty military and veterans.

Kraken Hockey Fights Cancer Night, pres. by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, takes place Nov. 15 against the San Jose Sharks, with a portion of special ticket proceeds going to the Kraken Hockey Fights Cancer fund, which benefits VMFH cancer treatment programs.

Indigenous Peoples Night, pres. by the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, is Dec. 16 against the Colorado Avalanche, with some ticket proceeds going to Rise Above, a group empowering Native American youth with specialized education and mentorship programs through sports.

Pride Night, pres. by Symetra, is Jan. 8 against the Minnesota Wild with a portion of special ticket proceeds going to the Seattle Pride, a group coordinating advocacy and activities year-round – such as the city’s annual Pride Parade -- for members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

AANHPI Night presented by Alaska Airlines against Toronto on Jan. 29 sees a portion of special ticket proceeds going to the CID Business Improvement Area to help promote economic opportunity within the city’s Chinatown International District.

Black Hockey History Night, pres. by Amazon, on Feb. 28 against the Vancouver Canucks will see some proceeds go to Black Future Co-op, a philanthropic fund committed to building “generational wealth, health and well-being” among Black Washingtonians by investing in communities and promotional narratives.

Women In Hockey Night, pres. by PitchBook, on March 10 against the Nashville Predators, has proceeds going to Bras For Girls, a group providing free sports bras to girls in order to continue playing their favorite sports as they grow older.

Green Night, pres. by Boeing, on April 2 against the Utah Mammoth, has a portion of special ticket proceeds going to Stewardship Partners, a group creating people-based solutions that engage Puget Sound communities as caretakers of the land and water sustaining us.

And now, through the ticket proceeds, even more of that passion can be used to directly help the community around us.

“We feel these special offers are something our fans will want to take advantage of,” Jabara said. “And knowing that a part of the ticket is going to a good cause really makes it a win-win for everyone.”