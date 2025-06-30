Seattle Kraken Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

SEATTLE (June 30, 2025) — The Seattle Kraken announced today the club's 2025 preseason schedule presented by Alaska Airlines. Seattle will play a total of six preseason contests against the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks.

The Kraken's six-game preseason slate kicks off with a home game on Sunday, Sept. 21 vs. Vancouver (5 p.m. PT). Seattle will then travel north of the border for road games Tuesday, Sept. 23 at Calgary (6 p.m. PT), Wednesday, Sept. 24 at Edmonton (time TBD) and Friday, Sept. 26 at Vancouver (7 p.m. PT). The Kraken will close out the preseason with home games on Monday, Sept. 29 vs. Calgary (7 p.m. PT) and Wednesday, Oct. 1 vs. Edmonton (7 p.m. PT).

Tickets for the Kraken’s three preseason home games will go on sale at a later date on SeattleKraken.com.

Beginning with the 2025-26 season, the Kraken introduced new benefits for Kraken Season Ticket Memberships, such as new pricing throughout the arena, increased family ticket bundles, flexibility, enhanced discounts and exclusive experiences. Fans can learn more about season ticket memberships here.

