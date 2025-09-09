‘Big Group’ of AHL Rookies  

As the 2025 Kraken Rookie Camp opens Wednesday with physicals and fitness testing followed by on-ice sessions Thursday and Friday, a bevy of prospects will take initial strides toward playing their first seasons with the American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley Firebirds. These potential AHL rookies form a who’s who list of sorts derived from the 2023, 2022 and 2021 Seattle draft classes.

Six players from the 2023 draft populate most of the newbies, including second-rounders Carson Rehkopf, Oscar Fisker Molgaard and Lukas Dragicevic. Rehkopf and Molgaard are joined by fellow forward Andrei Loshko (fourth round) while Dragicevic will see more of his rookie D-men teammates Caden Price (third round) and Kaden Hammel (fifth round). Tyson Jugnauth, a 2022 fourth-rounder and overachiever who was just named Western Hockey League Defenseman of the Year, represents his draft year while forward Justin Janicke, a four-year letter winner for NCAA Division I Notre Dame, vies to become the sixth member of the franchise’s 2021 inaugural NHL Draft to play for the Kraken and/or Firebirds.

“For the first-year Coachella Valley players, they will be laying down a foundation of growth and maturity as they adjust to the AHL level of competition,” said Firebirds head coach Derek Laxdal, who will be leading Rookie Camp. “Most of them are coming off success in juniors. Oscar Molgaard has played three pro seasons in Sweden and might have a smoother transition. It can be until Christmas before our first-year Firebirds players are entirely comfortable. Our job is to help them be their best, help them adjust. It’s why the AHL is such a great learning ground.”

Adjusting to Speed on Ice, Less Time to Make Decisions

Kraken director of player development Cory Murphy said adjusting to AHL play is “about the speed of the game” with both physical and mental dimensions that challenge young players.

“When you move to the pros, it’s about the speed on the ice and, importantly, the time you have to make decisions diminishes,” said Murphy, a former defenseman who appeared in 91 NHL games for Florida, Tampa Bay and New Jersey and played 17 pro seasons in North America and Europe. “The players are stronger and faster, which leads to you having less time to make decisions with and without the puck. It forces young players to make decisions faster.”

Murphy was promoted this summer from his player development consultant role, specializing in working with Seattle defensemen prospects, an assignment he will retain with the four defensemen selected among the Kraken’s 2025 draft class. When discussing the adjustment period for AHL rookies, he pointed to last season’s success of first-year Firebirds defenseman Ty Nelson, a third-round pick in 2022.

“Ty is a really good example of making that adjustment,” Murphy said of Nelson, who earned top four defensive pairing and special team minutes while finishing top eight in team scoring. “He improved and made the adjustment and finished the year so strong. Ty really showed he had adjusted and implemented the parts of the position that he and (assistant coach) Stu (Bickel) were working on daily. The biggest thing is just being able to make decisions quicker than Ty and other juniors are accustomed to.

“There’s also a physical component. Now these prospects are playing against grown men night in, night out. That presents a whole other set of challenges. Some things that prospects are able to do at the junior level don't translate immediately because of the strength factor that they're up against.”