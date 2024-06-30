Seattle Kraken Agree to Terms with Max McCormick on Two-Year Contract

SEATTLE, Wash. – June 30, 2024 — Today, the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) announced that they have agreed to terms with forward Max McCormick on a two-year, two-way contract ($775,000 AAV).

McCormick totaled 60 points (32 goals, 28 assists) for the Coachella Valley Firebirds in 2023-24, captaining the team for the second consecutive season. He led the Firebirds and ranked fourth in the AHL with 32 goals, which were both a career and franchise high, and marked the third time in his AHL career that he eclipsed the 20-goal plateau. Five of his 32 goals were game winners, which were also a career high and tied for the team lead. McCormick added 11 points (eight goals, three assists) in 18 postseason games with the Firebirds, ranking second on the team in goals and helping Coachella Valley to reach the Calder Cup Finals for the second-consecutive season.

The five-foot-11, 188-pound forward has totaled 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 94 NHL games over the course of six seasons (2015-16 to 2018-19, 2020-21 to 2021-22, 2023-24) with the Ottawa Senators, Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken. He’s added 324 points (152 goals, 172 assists) in 521 American Hockey League (AHL) games, setting AHL career highs assists (39) and points (37) during the 2022-23 season with the Firebirds.

Prior to making his professional debut, McCormick played three seasons (2011-12 to 2013-14) of collegiate hockey at Ohio State University, recording 88 points (36 goals, 52 assists) in 105 games. He earned Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) All-Rookie Honors and was named the Buckeye’s Rookie of the Year in 2011-12 after totaling 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 27 games and tying for the team lead with six power-play goals. The De Pere, Wisconsin native also achieved numerous academic accolades while attending Ohio State, being named to the Big Ten’s All-Academic team in 2013 and 2014, the CCHA Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2013 and an Ohio State Scholar Athlete in 2012, 2013 and 2014. He was originally selected by the Ottawa Senators in the sixth round (171st overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.