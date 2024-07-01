Seattle Kraken Agree to Terms with Forward Chandler Stephenson on Seven-Year Contract

SEATTLE, Wash. – July 1, 2024 — Today the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) announced that they have agreed to terms with forward Chandler Stephenson on a seven-year contract ($6.25 million AAV).

“We’re excited to welcome Chandler to the Kraken organization,” said Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis. “He brings a winning pedigree and offensive consistency to our team, and we are looking forward to him being a part of our lineup this season.”

Stephenson, 30, totaled 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists) in 75 regular-season games with the Vegas Golden Knights, making the 2023-24 season the third consecutive year in which he reached the 50-point plateau. He finished the year ranked in the top five on Vegas’ roster in assists (fourth), points (fifth), game-winning goals (four; fourth) and shorthanded goals (two; tied first). Stephenson appeared in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Golden Knights in 2023-24, registering one assist.

The six-foot, 209-pound forward has recorded 270 points (89 goals, 181 assists) in 495 regular-season games with the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights. He posted consecutive 60-point-plus seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23, notching 64 points in the former year and 65 in the latter. His efforts in 2022-23 earned him a bid to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Florida. The forward has added 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) in 95 career playoff games, winning the 2018 Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals and the 2023 Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights. He leaves Vegas ranked sixth on their all-time scoring list with 237 points (75 goals, 162 assists).

Prior to his professional career, Stephenson spent four seasons (2010-11 to 2013-14) in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Regina Pats, registering 195 points (73 goals, 122 assists) in 230 games. He appeared in the CHL Top Prospects Game in 2011-12 and was named to the WHL East Second All-Star Team in 2013-14 after setting WHL career highs across the scoresheet with 89 points (30 goals, 59 assists). He led the Pats in points and assists and tied for third in goals in 2013-14, ranking in the top 15 in assists (seventh) and points (14th) among all WHL skaters that season.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native represented his country at the 2010-11 U17 World Hockey Challenge. He was originally selected by Washington in the third round (77th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.