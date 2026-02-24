Seattle Kraken Agree to Terms with Ben Meyers and Ryan Winterton on Two-Year Contract Extensions

SEATTLE (Feb. 24, 2026) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the club has agreed to terms with forwards Ben Meyers ($1M AAV) and Ryan Winterton ($1.125M AAV) on two-year contracts.

"Ben is an integral part of our team," said Botterill. "He's a versatile player who plays with passion. We're happy to have him signed for another two years."

Meyers, 27, has split the 2025-26 season between the Kraken and the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Seattle’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, registering 11 points (5g/6a) in 31 games with Seattle and 13 points (9g/4a) in 11 games with Coachella. He’s appeared in 106 career NHL games with Seattle, Colorado and Anaheim, recording 19 points (11g/8a) in that span. He has also appeared in six Stanley Cup Playoff games (2023 with Colorado).

At 5-foot-11, 194-pounds, the forward spent the majority of the 2024-25 campaign with the Firebirds, setting personal bests in goals (23), assists (28) and points (51) in a career-high 57 regular-season games. Meyers led Coachella skaters in points, ranked second in goals and shared third in assists. He also ranked second on the club in power-play goals (6) and third in shots on goals (143). Meyers added three points (1g/2a) in six games during the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. At the AHL level, Meyers amassed 113 points (49g/64a) in 130 career regular-season contests with the Firebirds and Colorado Eagles and has four points (1g/3a) in eight career Calder Cup Playoff games.

Prior to playing professionally, the Delano, Minnesota native played three seasons of NCAA hockey at the University of Minnesota (2019-22). Meyers earned various accolades in 2021-22 including Big Ten Player of the Year, Big Ten First All-Star Team, NCAA First Team, NCAA West Second All-American Team and was named a Hobey Baker Award finalist after captaining his team to a Big Ten regular-season championship. On the international stage, Meyers has represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics and 2022 IIHF Men's World Championship.

"Ryan has taken big strides as a member of the Kraken this season," said Botterill. "He's been able to carve out a role on this team with his speed and strong two-way game. We're excited to have him under contract through the 2027-28 season."

In his first full season with Seattle, Winterton has posted 15 points (3g/12a) in 54 games. He has appeared in 75 career NHL games with the Kraken between 2023-2026.

Winterton, 22, spent most of the past two seasons with the Firebirds, amassing 72 points (40g/32a) in 114 games. In his sophomore season with Coachella, he ranked third on the club in goals (18) and sixth in points (37) over 56 games during the 2024-25 season. Winterton also totaled 14 points (9g/5a) in 22 career Calder Cup Playoff games.

Prior to going pro, the 6-foot-2, 190 pound-forward appeared in 124 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games over three seasons (2019-2023) split between the Hamilton Bulldogs and London Knights, registering 72 points (40g/32a) in that span. In 2021-22, he set career highs with the Bulldogs in goals (20), assists (26), points (46) and game-winning goals (4) despite only playing in 37 regular-season games. He ranked in the top 10 on Hamilton’s roster in goals (t-6th), assists (ninth), points (ninth), power-play goals (t-3rd) and game-winning goals (t-3rd). Winterton added 48 points (20g/28a) in 39 OHL playoff games, winning a championship with the Bulldogs in 2022 and adding the most OHL playoff points (29) in 2023.

A native of Markham, Ontario, Winterton played for Team Canada at the 2021 U18 World Junior Championship, totaling four points (2g/2a) in seven games en route to winning a gold medal. Winterton was selected by the Kraken in the third round (67th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

