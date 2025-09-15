Matching Kraken Expectations With Results

Veteran defenseman Brandon Montour embarks on his second Kraken training camp this week expecting far greater emphasis on achieving desired results.

Montour was one of last season’s bigger Kraken stars, setting a franchise record for goals by a defenseman after coming over as a free agent from the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. But unlike that Panthers experience, when he and teammates rose to and often exceeded expectations, the sum of the Kraken fell well short of the parts he’d seen assembled heading in.

“I think last year was definitely a year where I felt we underachieved,” Montour said of what he’ll look for heading into Thursday’s start of camp. “I think we as a group and myself thinking of the group, we expected way more than we gave. I think our group is better than that.”

So did folks putting the Kraken together, which is good news for fans hoping for much more this season. In many ways seeing the team fall from 81 points to 76 was somewhat stunning given the additions and production of free agent adds Montour and Chandler Stephenson, not to mention a successful full season debut for center Shane Wright and a goaltending position solidified by Joey Daccord.

The ensuing results prompted an off-season of change by new Kraken general manager Jason Botterill, who ascended to that role as Ron Francis became team president. New head coach Lane Lambert was brought in along with a mostly new coaching staff save for assistant Jessica Campbell and video coach Tim Ohashi.

And a new, grittier on-ice presence was forged with the trade acquisition of power forward Mason Marchment from the Dallas Stars, a hard-nosed, go-to-the-net presence big on scoring goals and intimidating opponents. Free agent defenseman Ryan Lindgren, a long-time New York Rangers stalwart, came in right after with the same reputation for toughness in clearing out his own net front.

There was also Freddy Gaudreau, a fourth line mainstay in Minnesota who scored 18 goals for the Wild last season ahead of the Kraken acquiring him in late June. And a veteran free agent goalie signing in Matt Murray who brings solid netminding depth and competition with Philipp Grubauer behind incumbent No. 1 goaltender Daccord.

Not to mention, the Kraken getting mid-season trade addition Kaapo Kakko’s signature on a three-year contract further bolsters a deeper-looking, bigger and tougher team than the one that began last season. A team where Montour, who dished out his share of toughness as well in his debut Kraken campaign, now expects the results will far more closely match the looks.