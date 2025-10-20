Playing Fast and Hard-Nosed Fuels Fast Start

From Day 1 of training camp, Coach Lane Lambert and his Kraken squad have focused on playing fast, hunting the puck in all zones and establishing net-front presence at the offensive end. Five games into the regular season, mission launched. Now comes 77 more games to confirm “mission accomplished.”
Seattle is off to its best start in five NHL seasons, securing eight out of 10 possible points the first five games with no regulation losses. Only four NHL teams are without a regulation loss and the other three franchises (Colorado, Carolina, Vegas) are perennial playoff contenders. With five games still to play, the Kraken are just four standings points shy of the 12 points achieved via a 6-4-0 record the first 10 games of the 2022-23 season. Kraken fans will no doubt recall how that season pushed to Game 7 in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Yes, it’s early. But there is no denying that opposing players and coaches are noticing this Kraken squad is hard to play against, which is hockey’s holy grail when it comes to reputation.
The latest example is Toronto’s No. 1 goalie, Alex Stolarz, who couldn’t hold back his unintentional esteem for the Kraken style under former Toronto associate coach Lambert while answering questions during a packed media conference after the hometown Maple Leafs lost 4-3 in overtime in front of a nationwide “Hockey Night In Canada” audience.
“I thought the first two periods we kinda let them walk all over us,” said Stolarz. “They outworked us in front of the net. They blocked shots, they beat us up and down the ice and the score was indicative of that. They just outworked us, plain and simple.”
Stolarz and his coach, Craig Berube, didn’t challenge the second-period Vince Dunn goal allowed despite Kraken stalwart forward Jaden Schwartz knocking over the goaltender in his own crease because a Toronto defenseman had shoved the stalwart veteran forward there. Schwartz is Exhibit A for Kraken GM Jason Botterill’s insistence that net-front presence requires willingness to battle for net-front ice rather than merely assigning such tough assignments to forwards with more size.