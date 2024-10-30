Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Montreal

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- Brandon Montour had himself a night. He scored the first natural hat trick of his career. The last natural hat trick scored by a defenseman was Nikita Zadorov on April 12, 2023.
- Montour also set a franchise record for points by a defenseman (3-1-4). The previous record was held by Vince Dunn (1-2—3 on Dec. 23, 2023). Montour also tied for the most points in a game by any blueliner this season (Neal Pionk, 1-3—4 on Oct. 18).
- Joey Daccord had 72 pucks sent in his direction and he stopped all but two. Per Evolving-Hockey.com, he prevented 2.7 more goals than he should have based on the quality that he faced. His performance was good enough to earn him his fourth quality start of the season.
- Chandler Stephenson was excellent tonight. He had three assists marking the eighth time he’s had exactly three points and the third time all three of those points were helpers. In total, the center has had 13 games with three or more points, six of which (including tonight) have had zero goals.
- Oleksiak (1g), Ryker Evans (1g) and Montour (3g) goals set a new record for most defensemen to score in a single game in franchise history and also vaulted Seattle to the top of the list in terms of the number of goals from defenders this season (10).
- Jared McCann recorded two assists to extend his point streak to seven games, tied for the longest of his career. Only Vince Dunn (12 GP in 2022-23 & 9 GP in 2022-23) and Jaden Schwartz (9 GP in 2023-24) have had lengthier stretches with the franchise.
- Winning puck battles was a focus going into tonight’s game and the Kraken created 13 scoring chances off of turnovers while allowing 11.
- The Kraken scored four goals in the opening 10:33 to set a franchise record for the fastest four goals to start a game, which bested the previous record of 12:08 on Jan. 14, 2023. The four goals were also the fastest from the start of a game this season, which dethroned the Rangers (11:05 on Oct. 22).
- Seattle has now scored four goals in the first period of a game for the fourth time in franchise history following Jan. 14, 2023 (6), Nov. 8, 2022 (4) and Nov. 22, 2023 (4).