Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Vegas

As the Kraken search for offense, the line that was able to hold serve against a potent Golden Knights team was the newly constructed line of Andre Burakovsky, Shane Wright and Jaden Schwartz. They came out even in terms of shot volume and were able to gain an edge of 55.3-percent of all shot quality in 9:42 of time.

Interestingly, while outshot, the other new line for Seattle, Eeli Tolvanen, Chandler Stephenson and Oliver Bjorkstrand tilted the ice most significantly in terms of shot quality (74.6%). That’s impressive, given that they saw the majority of their time matched up against Vegas’ top line, including Mark Stone and Jack Eichel.

The Kraken scored twice on the power play – the first goal was scored by Vince Dunn, with helpers from Bjorkstrand and Stephenson marking the 200 th assist for each of them.

assist for each of them. Bjorkstrand and Stephenson’s 200th assists are only the second time in NHL history that two teammates met that milestone on the same goal.

Bjorkstrand is the fifth Danish player in NHL history to reach the milestone, joining Frans Nielsen (306), Nikolaj Ehlers (273), Lars Eller (231) and Mikkel Boedker (209).

The only other time that two players each recorded their 200th assist on the same goal was Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith with Boston on Feb. 28, 2022.

This is also just the fifth time in NHL history that two teammates have each notched their 200 th assist in the same game.

assist in the same game. Vegas’ first and second goals came 1:11 marking the eighth time a Kraken opponent has scored two goals in less than two minutes.

Andre Burakovsky had the third most individual shot quality, tied for the most shots from the slot, and the third most entries and exits of any Kraken player.

