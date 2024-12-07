Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at New Jersey

PostGameInstantAnalysis_16x9
By Alison Lukan /
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

  • The Kraken hung with one of the best teams in the league but were not able to create a sustained offensive advantage creating 42-percent of all shot volume and 41-percent of all shot quality in 5-on-5 play.
  • Philipp Grubauer was solid in net, preventing almost two more goals than he should have given all that New Jersey generated. That qualified for his second quality start of the season.
  • Brandon Montour had two glorious chances late in the game and overall led his team in individual shot quality, including three scoring chances off the rush.
  • Andre Burakovsky scored the first goal of the game and was also a force in the transition game leading with six controlled entries and tracking one behind Brandon Tanev with five controlled exits.
  • Montour and Burakovsky were among the top Kraken skaters according to Game Score (ranking first and third, respectively), with Jaden Schwartz coming in second and Shane Wright coming in fourth.
  • The Kraken penalty kill was perfect for the second straight game and held the number-one-ranked power play in the NHL off the scoresheet across two opportunities.
  • The Kraken allowed just three odd-man rushes against.

Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):

sporqnj

Kraken Holiday Packs pres. by American Express

Kraken Holiday Packs pres. by American Express are on sale. Fans save 32% on two tickets to three legendary matchups and two pairs of holiday-themed Kraken socks!

News Feed

Burakovsky, Kraken Keep It Close But Take Road Loss

Firebirds Standing Tall in Sequel to Two Title Years

Kraken (13-13-1) at Devils (17-9-2) | 4:00 p.m.

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at New York

Kraken Again Storm Out Early And Don’t Relent

Kraken (12-13-1) at Islanders (9-10-7) | 4:30 p.m.

Right in the ‘Bick’ of It

Kraken Film Room: The Wright Line for the Job

Kraken Franchise At Six

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Carolina

Kraken Storm Hurricanes Early, Suffocate Them Often

Kraken (11-13-1) at Hurricanes (16-7-1) | 4:00 p.m.

Just Like They Drew It Up

Kraken Prospects Picked For Canadian Team Tryouts

More Kraken Flavor To Hall Of Fame Selections 

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs. San Jose

Dunn’s Return Provides Hope For Kraken Offense

Kraken (11-12-1) vs Sharks (8-13-5) | 7:00 p.m.