Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at New Jersey

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- The Kraken hung with one of the best teams in the league but were not able to create a sustained offensive advantage creating 42-percent of all shot volume and 41-percent of all shot quality in 5-on-5 play.
- Philipp Grubauer was solid in net, preventing almost two more goals than he should have given all that New Jersey generated. That qualified for his second quality start of the season.
- Brandon Montour had two glorious chances late in the game and overall led his team in individual shot quality, including three scoring chances off the rush.
- Andre Burakovsky scored the first goal of the game and was also a force in the transition game leading with six controlled entries and tracking one behind Brandon Tanev with five controlled exits.
- Montour and Burakovsky were among the top Kraken skaters according to Game Score (ranking first and third, respectively), with Jaden Schwartz coming in second and Shane Wright coming in fourth.
- The Kraken penalty kill was perfect for the second straight game and held the number-one-ranked power play in the NHL off the scoresheet across two opportunities.
- The Kraken allowed just three odd-man rushes against.