Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Los Angeles

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

In 5-on-5 play, the Kraken created more shot volume than the Kings (51.3%) but their chances weren’t as good and Seattle generated 40.8-percent of all shot quality as a result.

The third period was the team’s strongest with almost 70-percent of all shot attempts and just over 60-percent of all shot quality.

Andre Burakovsky led in individual shot quality and offensive zone possession time.

Jordan Eberle was the most effective player in transition. He had eight zone exits and 14 zone entries.

Turnovers and puck management were a concern for the Kraken tonight – they won 48.6-percent of all puck battles. As a result, with Seattle in the offensive zone for more even-strength time than Los Angeles (plus-:17), they trailed in actual possession time (minus-:48).

All four forward lines were able to build an advantage in overall shot volume, but it was the Shane Wright and Yanni Gourde lines that were also able to create an offensive quality advantage over LA.

Brian Dumoulin’s goal came 35 seconds after Kevin Fiala’s. That is the ninth time this season Seattle has scored a response goal after an opponent’s score.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):