Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle vs. Montreal

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

+ The Kraken lost the shot volume battle tonight generating 44.4-percent of all shot attempts in 5-on-5 play, but powered by a strong second and third period, they did win the shot quality battle with 51.9-percent of all expected goals.

+ The Kraken definitely rebounded in the third period where they went plus-6 in slot driving plays, plus-2 in rush chances and had 2:18 more offensive zone time than Montreal.

+ The Kraken scored three goals in the final 9:20 of regulation, during which Brandon Montour skated six separate shifts.

+ Montour scored two goals and had the primary assist on Shane Wright’s goal. His three point night puts him at 300 career NHL points.

+ Matty Beniers did a lot of everything in this game. He led all skaters in the game in controlled entries (10, T-1), rush scoring chances (4), shots from the slot (3) and led all Kraken skaters in individual shot quality.

+ Jaden Schwartz generated all four of the Kraken’s high-danger shot attempts (5-on-5)

+ The Kraken remain undefeated in regulation at home.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):