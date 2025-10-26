Post-Game Instant Analysis: Edmonton vs Seattle

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

The Kraken created 41.8-percent of all 5-on-5 shot volume and 31.9-percent of all shot quality. The second period was the strongest in terms of shot volume for Seattle while the third was the most effective in terms of shot quality.

For the 7th time in their first 9 games, the Kraken got the opening goal of their game. That's the most in the NHL.

The Kraken created nine odd-man rushes while allowing only five.

Four of the Kraken rush chances came from Jordan Eberle.

Eberle scored his seventieth (and then seventy-first) career goal with the Kraken marking the third different team he has scored as many with (also Edmonton & Islanders). Eberle is the only active player to score 70 goals with three different franchises. The only players in NHL history to score 70 with more than three are Jason Arnott (Edmonton, New Jersey, Dallas & Nashville) and Geoff Courtnall (Boston, Washington, Vancouver & St. Louis).

Matty Beniers centered two effective lines this game. In his original combo with Eberle and Berkly Catton the line was plus-2 in shot attempts – the biggest advantage of any Kraken trio. Later in the game when Lane Lambert put Jaden Schwartz up with Eberle and Beniers, the three created 76.4-percent of all shot quality – the best of any Seattle forward group.

Notably, the Beniers-Eberle-Catton line is the one that Connor McDavid spent the most time facing. During that time, the Kraken maintained a positive shot volume advantage.

Beniers led his team in controlled entries (8, T-Schwartz) and controlled exits (12, T-Eberle).

The fourth line for Seattle centered by Ben Meyers with Tye Kartye and Ryan Winterton earned the second best shot quality advantage with 73.1-percent coming from Kraken shot attempts.

With the secondary assist on Eberle’s first goal, Berkly Catton picked up his first point inside Climate Pledge Arena.

Joey Daccord saved 2.8 more goals than expected and in the process, earned his fourth quality start of the season.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):