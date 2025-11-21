Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Chicago

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

+ The Kraken won this game, powered by a high-octane period three in which they out-attempted Chicago 12-2 in 5-on-5 play and created 99.5-percent of all shot quality. That effort is what got them close to 50-percent on the game in shot volume (45.6%) and just above it in shot quality (50.6%).

+ In the third period, Seattle came back from a two-goal deficit. This marked the third time in franchise history that the team has come back to win in regulation in the final twenty minutes after trailing by multiple goals (Nov.1, Mar. 19, 2020).

+ The Kraken allowed seven rush chances against while creating two, and had five odd-man rushes to Chicago’s six.

+ Chandler Stephenson’s line (with Jaden Schwartz and Eeli Tolvanen) most successfully tilted the ice going plus-2 in shot attempts and creating 82.6-percent of shot quality in just over ten-and-a-half minutes of play.

+ Matty Beniers led all skaters in the game in individual shot quality and led his team in controlled entries while tying with Stephenson and Shane Wright in most Seattle exits (7).

+ The top Kraken skaters in the game according to Game Score were Brandon Montour, Ryker Evans, Shane Wright, Tye Kartye, Berkly Catton and Freddy Gaudreau.

+ Oscar Fisker Molgaard scored his first NHL point in his first NHL game and, in the process, became the fifth Kraken draft pick to do so (Catton, Ville Ottovainen, Jani Nyman, Beniers).

+ Molgaard is the eighteenth Dane to play in the NHL.

+ Joey Daccord’s slot save percentage was 93.3 while Spencer Knight’s was 75-percent. Daccord saved 1.36 more goals than expected and, in the process, earned his eighth quality start of the season.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):