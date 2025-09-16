Long Summer, Longer Season

Kraken prospect Oscar Fisker Molgaard played nine full months of high-intensity hockey last season. As he transitions this week from Kraken Rookie Camp and two solid NHL Prospects games to Kraken Training Camp, the Denmark-born forward will embark on his first full year in North America but, at only age 20, his fourth as a pro.

Molgaard started his third and final regular season in Sweden’s top pro league last Sept. 21 as a 19-year-old, played for his native Denmark at the 2025 IIHF World Juniors over the winter holidays and celebrated his 20th birthday in mid-February. He then helped his HV71 pro club avoid relegation by scoring twice in six relegation-playoff games in late March. Job done in Europe, the 2023 second-rounder, taken 52nd overall, happily journeyed to play seven games for American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley over three weeks in April. He tallied two goals and an assist in four AHL games while wholly impressing Firebirds head coach Derek Laxdal before departing to join Denmark’s national team for another six weeks.

“I’ve always wanted to go to Coachella Valley after getting drafted by the Kraken,” said Fisker Molgaard. “You’re always nervous at first, but I think it went well. I kind of adapted to North American hockey pretty quick. That also helped me getting back home, as I knew how to play against the North American players in the world championships. It’s a big help. Especially for the upcoming [AHL] season. I know the trainers, I know the coaches, I know some of the guys. It helps me a lot, coming in here with some confidence and calm.”

With Molgaard as a top star, Denmark upset Canada in the quarterfinal before a delirious home crowd and subsequently finished fourth – the country’s highest ever placement – in the IIHF World Championship that ended late May.

“I finally had a good, long summer,” said Fisker Molgaard this week, smiling and clearly not complaining about going long at the world tournament. “It felt good to work out to be stronger and get better at my game.”