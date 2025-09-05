Opening Doors To Hockey Opportunity

Providing local youth with access to ball hockey and other sports is just the latest way Andrew Bloom has furthered his life in athletics while helping others begin theirs.

The Kraken social impact and youth access manager is a one-time University of Idaho track athlete excelling in long sprint races for a team that captured four Western Athletic Conference outdoor and indoor championships. He immediately took up coaching upon graduation, first for two years as a volunteer assistant track coach at Seattle University and then as a graduate assistant upon returning to Idaho for a master’s degree in movement science with an emphasis on sports psychology.

Not long after completing his postgraduate studies, the Kraken were launching their debut season, and Walla Walla native Bloom, 34, saw an opportunity to expand the type of community work in sports he’d already been doing.

“Definitely, for me, it was the opportunity to join a team that was brand new to Seattle,” Bloom said. “It was a team that was hitting the ground running. Building things from the ground up.”

Indeed, Bloom now spearheads Kraken efforts to bring ball hockey programs to schools across the Puget Sound. His work with the team’s One Roof Foundation charity wing has also helped increase youth activity across multiple sports, a prime example being his spearheading the May opening of the 5,000-square-foot Verlo Sport Court in Tacoma, now used for ball hockey, basketball and a version of soccer known as futsal.

“I went to school thinking I wanted to be a coach, either work in track with high-performance athletes or do more of what I’m doing now and work more in the youth sports space and just focus on youth development,” Bloom said. “I’ve always been drawn to getting kids moving, because so many don’t have that opportunity. Across communities, we see kids dropping out of sports or never getting the chance to start in the first place. Whether it’s cost, equipment, or other barriers. For me, that was always the driving force. I knew I could take a few different paths, but I chose this one because it gives me a way to help level the playing field.”

It helped that Bloom had already started working for Upower, a Seattle-based non-profit that focuses on bringing sports and physical activity to underserved King County youth inside alternative high schools and juvenile detention centers. The Kraken were known as NHL Seattle back in those pre-pandemic days, and the team’s fledgling community wing had reached out to Upower to explore starting up some local ball hockey programs.