The FYI on TOI: Shorter Shifts Win

Any fan looking to see which players are most trusted by the coaching staff can follow time on ice stats and why shift length matters. Just ask Kraken analyst JT Brown

1280x720 template
By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

As an NHL player, Kraken broadcast analyst JT Brown played 365 regular season games over seven seasons with three teams, plus 41 more in the postseason including 24 games with Tampa Bay in 2015 when the Lightning reached the Stanley Cup Final.

Now in his third year as an analyst beside Kraken play-by-play man John Forslund, Brown’s 365 is all about continuing his formidable and popular craft as a former player who helps tell the story of each Kraken season, goal by goal, shift by shift, from the perspective of an athlete who played top minutes and starred at NCAA Minnesota-Duluth, signed with Tampa Bay as a top undrafted free agent, and averaged 12 to 14 minutes of time on ice per game for the franchise.

Brown has a bountiful mental catalog of playing experiences to inform viewers on ROOT Sports but also keeps a meticulous notebook to prepare for every broadcast. During games, he likes to get a copy of each period’s stat sheet. He specifically scans for time-on-ice numbers, looking hard at shift lengths per player.

His search can turn up outliers to the typical NHL shift, which roughly varies from 35 to 45 seconds of game-clock time. Among other nuggets to help educate fans, he’s looking for fresh players who might be matching up with tired opponents or whether a team is effectively getting fatigued skaters off the ice.

“I’m sure there is somebody who’s done the science behind it, but always, the longer your shifts, the more mistakes you end up making,” said Brown, stopping for a conversation after Seattle’s home win over Ottawa last week. “Your knees are not as bent [as optimal], you’re more upright, you’re not making good decisions with the puck.”

Stop there for any hockey players, youth programs, or adult leaguers: Brown is pointing out skating form or posture as an indicator the pros use every shift, whether knees are bent at 90 degrees range, knees over toes, shoulders aligned with knees and toes, and pressure on balls of the feet.

Back to Brown on why shift length matters in hockey at the highest level: “As a shift goes on, you get tired. Obviously, you only have so much oxygen. Whether it’s going to go into your brain to make smart decisions or you don't have enough energy to backtrack [say, defend an opposing rush or retrieve a puck].”

Brown said players who extend a shift – there is not always a choice because defending in your team’s zone is a must – can feel it the next time jumping over the boards and into play on the fly.

“Let’s say you have one or two big shifts, it's hard to get yourself back to feeling 100 percent,” said Brown. “It might take one or two shifts [in the 40-second range] to kind of get yourself back to feeling like you can give 100 percent. If you give 100 percent on for 30 to 40 seconds, you’re going to get tired and it’s time for a change.”

Time on Ice or TOI is a stat worth following for fans. You can see which players are winning a coach’s trust at even strength or during powerplays and penalty kills. There are some players who beef up TOI per game because they are on the ice with one-goal leads at the end of the game. You can compare players to see how many shots on goal or scoring chances they generated as compared to their time on ice.

The top NHL leaders for time on ice per game will always be defensemen. It starts as strictly a numbers proposition. Most NHL coaches roll out four lines of three forwards each (center and two wings) during a game but most frequently only three pairs of defensemen. Strictly math: The centers and wings divvy up 60 minutes four ways (with the top-six forwards averaging more than the bottom-six) or a 15 minutes-per-game average. Suiting up six defensemen divides out to 20 minutes per D-man.

1280x720 template (1)

Fans won’t be surprised to know that Vince Dunn and Adam Larsson lead the Kraken in TOI. Dunn has played more shifts, 1,065, for an average of 23:12 per game, going into Thursday’s road matchup against the Washington Capitals while Larsson has 60 fewer shifts but an average TOI of 23:47. One difference is Larsson’s time on the penalty kill tends to feature longer shifts than Dunn’s work on power plays. Fellow defenseman Jamie Oleksiak averages just under 20 minutes (19:47 going into Thursday), which includes top-four minutes with even-strength partner Will Borgen and joining Larsson on the back line of the penalty kill.

Larsson ranks top 25 among all NHLers in time on ice per game, and Dunn is top 35. Among forwards, Alex Wennberg leads Seattle with 18:41 average TOI per game, which includes both penalty kill and power play shifts. Interesting note: In a separate conversation last season with Brown, the commentator said Wennberg is a Kraken player “who never looks tired” on the ice.

Wennberg’s fellow top-line centers, Matty Beniers (18:11) and Yanni Gourde (17:50) are next among forwards for average TOI, while veterans Jordan Eberle and Jaden Schwartz lead the wingers. The Kraken’s emphasis on depth scoring and rolling four lines consistently in games shows in league-wide rankings in which superstars like Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl log monster minutes. Rantanen is currently tops among NHL forwards with 23:05 and MacKinnon is second at 22:59. Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov is next at 21:52.

Fun and perhaps insightful fact: During his nine-game debut with the Kraken in December (he is back with the team on this road trip as the reserve defenseman), rookie and 2021 second-round draft choice, Ryker Evans, averaged just under 18 minutes (17:58) of ice time per game.

Keeping track of TOI is a way for hockey fans to get a deeper look into the sport. Similarly, TOI is an important tool for hockey analytics experts to standardize a player’s most relevant contribution over a 60-minute length-of-game basis.

For younger pros, shift length is both a challenge and a learning opportunity. Fans can watch shift changes to see that veteran players frequently get themselves off the ice on shorter shifts with double value: A fresh player jumps into play and the veteran saves energy for the next shift or later in the game when a prime scoring chance or need for a clutch defensive move arises.

While American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley, the AHL’s defending Western Conference champs, worked through an inconsistent start to its second-ever season, the Firebirds have played more of the style and pace of late that took them to Game 7 overtime of the Calder Cup Final. Coachella Valley is squarely in the playoffs hunt and, with games in hand, a couple of wins away from being top three or better in the conference.

Firebirds head coach Dan Bylsma, who has studied shift length as both an NHL player and Stanley Cup-winning head coach, says the squad’s early inconsistency can in part be attributed to the learning curve about shift length, staying on ice too long among some of the team’s newer players who are perhaps accustomed to longer shifts in juniors or college play.

“There’s summer hockey, maybe skating four-on-four,” said Bylsma. “You stay on the ice for maybe three minutes. It’s possible to stay on the ice for three minutes if you go 60 percent. If you stay out for a minute and a half, you can play at 80 percent. But in order to play at a certain level and pace [required to succeed in the AHL and NHL]... when you go from summer hockey to training camp, you are breaking that habit.”

News Feed

final buzzer seattle kraken at buffalo sabres january 9

Final Buzzer: Buffa-WHOA 
postgame instant analysis seattle kraken at buffalo sabres january 9

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Buffalo
3 game essentials seattle kraken at buffalo sabres jan 9

Kraken (16-14-9) at Sabres (17-19-4) | 4:00 p.m.
tidal shift gala recap

To Give Is to Believe
Clearing the Way joey daccord jan 7

Clearing the Way
depth of the sea seattle kraken ville ottavainen

Ottavainen Proves Stand-Up Guy
2024 wjc live blog

2024 WJC Blog: Sale, Czechia Win Bronze in Scoring Fest
kraken film room yanni gourde

Kraken Film Room - Playing With Ease: That’s a Gourde Goal!
postgame instant analysis ottawa senators vs seattle kraken january 4

Postgame Instant Analysis: Ottawa vs. Seattle
final buzzer ottawa senators vs seattle kraken january 4

Ten for Team, Zeroes for Daccord
3 game essentials ottawa sentators at seattle kraken jan 4

Senators (14-19-0) vs. Kraken (15-14-9) | 7:00 p.m.
postgame instant analysis vegas golden knights vs seattle kraken january 1

Postgame Instant Analysis: Vegas vs. Seattle
final buzzer vegas golden knights vs seattle kraken january 1

Kraken Red-Hot in Outdoor Win
WC Nikhil Bagga anthem

Nikhil Bagga: All Strings Attached
3 game essentials vegas golden knights at seattle kraken jan 1

Golden Knights (22-10-5) vs. Kraken (14-14-9) | 12:00 p.m.
postgame instant analysis philadelphia flyers vs seattle kraken december 29

Postgame Instant Analysis: Philadelphia vs. Seattle
a special moment winter classic

“A Special Moment” 
final buzzer philadelphia flyers vs seattle kraken december 29

Points Streak is Eight, Kraken Win