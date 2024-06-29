Eyes on No. 8: Kraken Go On the Offensive

In a 2024 NHL Draft first round that Kraken director of amateur scouting Robert Kron called “wide open” after division rival San Jose selected consensus No. 1 pick, Macklin Celebrini, the Kraken were thrilled to see Western Hockey League Spokane Chiefs forward Berkly Catton still available at the eighth overall, picking up a prospect who scored 54 goals and added 62 assists for 116 points in 68 games. He was fourth overall in WHL scoring – Kraken 2022 second-rounder Jagger Firkus topped all skaters with 126 points – and the only 2024 draft-eligible player in the WHL’s top seven scoring leaders.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound forward adds to the offensive leanings of Seattle over the first three draft classes for the NHL’s 32nd team, which included three first-round picks Matty Beniers (2021), Shane Wright (2022) and Eduard Sale (2023). Catton is considered a fast riser among scouts, proven by his breakout sophomore year in the WHL after being the league’s rookie of the year (23 goals, 32 assists) during 2022-23.
“We really liked him,” said Kraken GM Ron Francis moments after the pick. “He's a gifted offensive player. He’s got elite hockey sense, a high compete level. He's got a skill set that he can score and make plays.”