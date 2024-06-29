Eyes on No. 8: Kraken Go On the Offensive

Francis and his scouting staff got the player they were hoping for, but not sure he would still be there at the No. 8 pick. But with Anaheim at No. 3 and Utah at No. 6 picking players not expected to go that high, the potential for Catton to wear Kraken blue was tantalizing. An expected top-10 run on highly-rated defensemen didn’t materialize until after the Seattle pick. The next four picks were all D-men.

Francis, a Hall of Fame center himself who is second only to Wayne Gretzky in career NHL assists and an all-time great two-way player, said 2022 second-round draft pick David Goyette and 2023 second-rounder Carson Rehkopf are both now projected as wings. That left open the need to add an elite center prospect to the Kraken’s pipeline.

“Centers are critical,” said Francis. “We’ve had a couple guys drafted at center who have since moved to the wings. So we felt where we were that depth at center was important for us. That’s what we were looking for.”

Scouts love the left-shooting center/wing’s skill set and more than a few rated him even higher than eighth overall among the 2024 NHL Draft prospects. Among the raves: “Dynamic, dynamic skater. Elite quickness. Elite speed. Can carry, create and drive play.

"Pretty safe to say that he will be a second-line forward, power play guy in the NHL.”