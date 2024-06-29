Eyes on No. 8: Kraken Go On the Offensive

Seattle picks WHL Spokane star Berkly Catton in Friday’s first round. Highly skilled forward notched 116 points in 68 games, rates as elite playmaker and fun to watch

By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

In a 2024 NHL Draft first round that Kraken director of amateur scouting Robert Kron called “wide open” after division rival San Jose selected consensus No. 1 pick, Macklin Celebrini, the Kraken were thrilled to see Western Hockey League Spokane Chiefs forward Berkly Catton still available at the eighth overall, picking up a prospect who scored 54 goals and added 62 assists for 116 points in 68 games. He was fourth overall in WHL scoring – Kraken 2022 second-rounder Jagger Firkus topped all skaters with 126 points – and the only 2024 draft-eligible player in the WHL’s top seven scoring leaders.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound forward adds to the offensive leanings of Seattle over the first three draft classes for the NHL’s 32nd team, which included three first-round picks Matty Beniers (2021), Shane Wright (2022) and Eduard Sale (2023). Catton is considered a fast riser among scouts, proven by his breakout sophomore year in the WHL after being the league’s rookie of the year (23 goals, 32 assists) during 2022-23.

“We really liked him,” said Kraken GM Ron Francis moments after the pick. “He's a gifted offensive player. He’s got elite hockey sense, a high compete level. He's got a skill set that he can score and make plays.”

K_2024Draft_1stRoundStats_2568x1444

Francis and his scouting staff got the player they were hoping for, but not sure he would still be there at the No. 8 pick. But with Anaheim at No. 3 and Utah at No. 6 picking players not expected to go that high, the potential for Catton to wear Kraken blue was tantalizing. An expected top-10 run on highly-rated defensemen didn’t materialize until after the Seattle pick. The next four picks were all D-men.

Francis, a Hall of Fame center himself who is second only to Wayne Gretzky in career NHL assists and an all-time great two-way player, said 2022 second-round draft pick David Goyette and 2023 second-rounder Carson Rehkopf are both now projected as wings. That left open the need to add an elite center prospect to the Kraken’s pipeline.

“Centers are critical,” said Francis. “We’ve had a couple guys drafted at center who have since moved to the wings. So we felt where we were that depth at center was important for us. That’s what we were looking for.”

Scouts love the left-shooting center/wing’s skill set and more than a few rated him even higher than eighth overall among the 2024 NHL Draft prospects. Among the raves: “Dynamic, dynamic skater. Elite quickness. Elite speed. Can carry, create and drive play.

"Pretty safe to say that he will be a second-line forward, power play guy in the NHL.”

The next chapter of Kraken hockey starts now, be part of it. Season Ticket Memberships are available.

News Feed

Matty Beniers Makes First Round Pick for Kraken

Beniers Answers the Call, Makes First Round Pick for Kraken

Music City, Family Time, Putting on the Jersey

Postgame Instant Analysis: Hershey at Coachella Valley | Game 6

Firebirds Rally Late, Fall in Game 6 Overtime

Game 6: Two on the Road is Firebirds Mission

Postgame Instant Analysis: Hershey at Coachella Valley | Game 5

Third Period Goes Wrong Way for Firebirds

Game 5: Firebirds Look to Finish Strong at Home

Kraken PROUD

Postgame Instant Analysis: Hershey at Coachella Valley | Game 4

Firebirds Fall in Game 4, Series Knotted

Game 4: Firebirds Blending, Bonding, Bringing It

Heart Emojis, Brother, Deliver Dream News

Postgame Instant Analysis: Hershey at Coachella Valley | Game 3

Wright’s Three-Point Night Fuels Win

Game 3: Cup Final Comes West for Next 3 Tests

Postgame Instant Analysis: Coachella Valley at Hershey | Game 2