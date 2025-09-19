Let’s Go to Videotape: How KHN Won Emmy 

Before every Kraken Hockey Network game broadcast, Ryan Schaber and Patrick Brown devise a plan for what their crew will deliver to fans. They carry notes and thoughts and questions and debates into production meetings, hand out assignments, instruct who could be key players that night and listen to their on-air experts. They are supremely organized and ready to go.

The crew’s collective efforts won the Northwest regional Emmy in the game broadcast category for 2024 while measured against formidable competitors televising Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders, Portland Trailblazers and Pac-12 football games. Lest anyone might forget, last season was the inaugural year for KHN with Schaber, Brown and staff facing just a short summer’s runway to go live on local station KONG and Amazon Prime, plus 15 games on KING-5. The second season of KHN telecasts begins with all six Kraken preseason games, starting Sunday at 5 p.m. against Vancouver, before the Emmy-winning network airs the Oct. 9 regular season opener at home against Anaheim -- the first of 73 such locally televised games, with the remaining nine matchups committed to national broadcasts.

“We always go into each game with the plan,” said Schaber, KHN producer and Kraken vice president of broadcast. “We always talk about what to expect. Every night presents something new, especially at home. There's a lot of theme nights, celebrities on the guest list. There's always something happening in the arena. And obviously the game dictates the stories we tell, the players on the ice, who's there, who's not there, our opponent, who's hot, who’s not, who's starting in goal? There are always a ton of storylines.”

But ...

Schaber pauses. One second, three seconds, five seconds. The realist in the KHN executive is contemplating the wisdom once poignantly, if not surprisingly, proffered by former heavyweight boxing titleholder Mike Tyson when asked about an upstart opponent claiming a perfect plan to outfox the champ.

“Mike Tyson said, ‘Everybody has plans until they get punched in the face, ’” said Schaber, bemused. “It feels a little bit like that, actually, once the game starts.”

Brown, KHN director of Kraken games, sits across the table. He is smiling at the Tyson reference.

Then Schaber delivers his own counterpunch: “But because you're prepared for all sorts of things that might happen, it also makes it a little easier to react to things not in the plan because you’re at least prepared for something. It makes you feel a little bit more in control of the situation. We know we have to pivot and adjust as the game goes.”

Brown, who is calling multiple camera shot sequences every shift at a dizzying rate, adds:“For me, I’m listening into a lot of different conversations during our planning meetings and in-game, to hear what sorts of things are being talked about.Then I try to imagine how I might use pictures to tell those stories, weaving them in at the right time. Because, say, a random cutaway to a celebrity after a whistle is blown, doesn't always make sense. You might want to explain why there was a whistle there.”