Kraken Film Room: The Wright Line for the Job

The Kraken went into the Lenovo Center in Carolina yesterday knowing they hadn’t yet won a game there and decided it was time for that to change. Jaden Schwartz got the team on the board early, and Yanni Gourde scored the eventual game-winner but sandwiched in between came a goal from a line that’s been pretty impactful for a while.

In four of the last five games, Shane Wright has centered Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen and thus far this season, of any Kraken line that has played at least 50 minutes together, that trio has been the best in terms of gaining the edge in generating quality offense (59.6% of expected goals per MoneyPuck.com). They each played a part in the Kraken’s second goal last night with contributions in all areas of the ice.

Let’s dig in.

It was 5:38 into the second period and the game was tied. The Hurricanes were in their offensive zone and looking to create some chances. Wright and Bjorkstrand had other ideas.

As Sebastian Aho (CAR 20) moves down the left side of the ice, Wright holds the position to keep Aho to the outside.