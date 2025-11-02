Kraken Film Room: Fourth Line Finish 

As the Kraken are off to their best start in franchise history, one of the key ingredients to their success has been the fourth line. Its current iteration of Ben Meyers centering Tye Kartye and Ryan Winterton was put together in the season’s seventh game, (Oct. 21 vs. Washington), and it’s been an integral part of Seattle’s on-ice effectiveness.

“I think over the last four games they are like a dog on a bone,” head coach Lane Lambert said after the Oct. 25 game versus Edmonton. “(They are) creating a forecheck, getting bumps and going to the net.”

The trio has been doing a lot of good things that don’t always show up on a score sheet, so it was nice to see them ultimately rewarded with a goal in that game versus the Oilers that showcased the tenacity, speed, and skill that this line contains.

How did the goal come together?

Let’s dig in.

Just over five minutes into the second period, the Meyers line was out for its sixth shift of the game. Meyers, Kartye, and Winterton got right to work pestering for pucks.

After blocking a shot by Edmonton’s Mattias Ekholm, Kartye lined up just seven seconds later to block another shot, this time from the Oilers’ Evan Bouchard (EDM2), who was ready to fire from the point.