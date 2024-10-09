Seattle Kraken Agree to Terms with Joey Daccord on a Five-Year Extension

SEATTLE, Wash. – Oct. 9, 2024 — Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Joey Daccordon a five-year contract ($5 million AAV). The contract is set to begin in the 2025-26 season.

“Joey stepped up last season and proved his ability to handle an increased workload,” said Francis. “We’re confident he can take his game to another level, and we’re excited to have him under contract long term.”

Daccord, 28, posted a 19-18-11 record in 50 regular-season games with the Kraken in 2023-24, finishing the season with a .916 save percentage and 2.46 goals-against average. The netminder had a career year setting new NHL highs in games played, games started (46), wins, SV%, GAA, saves (1,258) and shutouts (3). He also set new franchise records for SV% and GAA for Kraken goalies who played in at least three games in a season as well as total saves in a single win (42). His three shutouts also tied the franchise record for most in a single season since Martin Jones’ three in 2022-23.

On Jan. 1, he blanked the Vegas Golden Knights stopping 35 shots in a 3-0 win at the 2024 NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park, recording the first shutout in Winter Classic history. With Daccord in net, Seattle won a franchise record eight consecutive games from Dec. 20, 2023, to Jan. 13. His eight-game win streak was tied for the third-longest by a goaltender in 2023-24. Daccord was selected by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association as Seattle’s 2023-24 nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy, awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound netminder has registered a 22-27-13 record with a 2.77 GAA, .907 SV% and three shutouts in 69 total career NHL games between the Ottawa Senators (2018-19 & 2020-21) and Seattle (2021-24). Prior to the NHL, Daccord played four seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL) from 2019-2023 with the Belleville Senators, Charlotte Checkers and Coachella Valley Firebirds. He posted a 60-27-7 record with a 2.46 GAA, .918 SV% and four shutouts in 98 games. In 2022-23, Daccord played in all 26 playoff games for the Firebirds, finishing the postseason with a 15-11 record, 2.22 goals-against average and .926 save percentage, helping Coachella Valley to reach the Calder Cup Finals. Daccord set several AHL playoff records during the Firebirds' postseason run, including starts (26), saves (726), minutes played (1,647) and shots faced (823).

The Boston, Massachusetts native played three seasons (2016-19) of collegiate hockey for the Arizona State Sun Devils (NCAA), finishing his career at ASU with a 32-40-7 record, .913 SV% and a 3.07 GAA. Daccord led all NCAA goaltenders with seven shutouts in 2018-19 en route to being named a finalist for both the Mike Richter Award as the NCAA’s top goaltender and the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA’s top men’s player.

Originally selected by Ottawa in the seventh round (199th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Daccord became the first player in ASU history to sign an NHL contract when he did so with the Senators on April 1, 2019.