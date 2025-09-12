‘Spotlight’ on Newest ‘Common Thread’ Jerseys

Realizing ‘Many-Years’ Dream

For Jennifer LeMaster, Seattle Convention Center president and CEO, this night’s exquisite presentation of Kraken commemorative jerseys began with early musings, even before the Summit addition was completed in 2022, which doubled the convention center's square footage.

“This occasion has been a many-year dream in the making,” said LeMaster. “The space we’re in right now is called ‘The Spotlight’ because when our architects originally envisioned the space, it would be to spotlight members of our community and programs that we thought were important outside of our core business, which is convention and business meetings. We wanted to identify partners with whom we were proud to be their neighbor and their friend. We are so excited to do this with the Kraken because the organization’s spirit of community is so powerfully known. Please join me in toasting the Kraken and the Common Thread program of artists.”

Mari Horita, Kraken senior vice president for social impact and government relations and executive director of One Roof Foundation, spoke to LeMaster’s sincerity, explaining the two leaders were “24 hours ago co-presenting another community event three floors up” at the SCC: “Tonight’s event is another example of what Jen has done here. I mention it not only to point out Jen’s good work but because partnership is what our organization, our enterprise, is really built on: partnerships with fans, partnerships with local companies, partnerships with nonprofits, partnerships with artists, partnerships with civic organizations and, of course, partnerships with the public sector.

Amid the Artists: Esmeralda Vasquez, Kenji Stoll

Artist Esmeralda Vasquez transformed the Kraken “S” and anchor into vine-laced marks inside an arched “portal” for the Hispanic Heritage Night jersey.

“In the past couple of years, I've been using a lot more greenery, whether it's leaves or flowers or vines,” said Vasquez, who will be a featured artist next week at MEXART 2025 when 10 Mexican-American muralists transform Condon Hall in the University District as part of the MEXAM Northwest Festival. “With the jersey, it’s vines throughout ... the vines represent a very big symbol for growth ... vines are so resistant, they even grow from under concrete.”

Vasquez said she “wanted to focus on the shape of the design” for Hispanic Heritage Night, which will be first up for Kraken Common Thread this season, debuting Oct. 28.

“I chose an arched shape based on a painting that I created last year,” said Vasquez. “I called it ‘The Portal.’ A lot of my work this year has been following along this theme. I’m searching for a connection to my culture through these symbols found in traditional Mexican design, architecture, and colors. The arch itself is very traditional. I think of it as more of a doorway and that’s why I included the steps made of the Talavera tiles, which are traditional item of Mexican pottery and ceramics that can be used for lining a path outside. ... I think of a portal like a doorway, not necessarily an entrance or an exit but really like an opportunity for either/or, wherever the culture journey takes us.”

For local artist Kenji Stoll, commissioned for AANHPI Night, the challenge for his jersey reinvention was connecting to the varied cultures of Asian-Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. When he received the call to be part of Kraken Common Thread, his mind landed on finding that link.

“I was thinking about being an Asian-American tattooer and thinking about other Asian-American tattooers who have paved the way for not only Asian-American tattoos, but all tattoos,” said Stoll, who is creating Japanese/American traditional tattoos based in Tacoma. “For the 'S' I decided on a modern tribal style that was pioneered by a Filipino-American tattooer and inspired by different tribal tattooing histories across all sorts of AANHPI cultures.”

Stoll said it was a must in his mind for the jersey to be a bold, strong design. "I don't know a lot about hockey, but what I do know about hockey is it’s an aggressive sport. It's a high-action sport. There's a lot of intensity. I really wanted the design to feel strong in that way and match that energy. The current Kraken logo has that script flow, and I wanted to work off that because the original mark is cool, and the shape and style are cool,” said Stoll. “I did want [the design] to be recognizable as an ‘S' and I wanted it to kind of echo the original, sort of a distant cousin with a special connected history.”

Here is the schedule for Kraken Common Thread game nights this season, plus the Hockey Fights Cancer and Military Appreciation special nights held in collaboration with the NHL:

Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Modelo

Oct. 28: Esmeralda Vasquez

Montreal at Kraken

Military Appreciation Night presented by Starbucks

Nov. 11: Winnipeg at Kraken

Kraken Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Nov. 15: San Jose at Kraken (giveaway beanies for all fans)

Indigenous Peoples Night presented by Muckleshoot Indian Tribe

Dec. 16: Amber Webb

Colorado at Kraken

Pride Night presented by Symetra

Jan. 8, 2026: Vegas Vecchio

Minnesota at Kraken

AANHPI Night presented by Alaska Airlines

Jan. 29: Kenji Stoll

Toronto at Kraken

Black Hockey History Night presented by Amazon

Feb. 28: Damon Brown

Vancouver at Kraken

Women in Hockey Night presented by PitchBook

March 10: Dasha Medvedeva

Nashville at Kraken

Green Night presented by Boeing

April 2: Jess Phoenix

Utah at Kraken