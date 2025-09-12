‘Spotlight’ on Newest ‘Common Thread’ Jerseys

Local artists are feted at Seattle Convention Center gallery opening to celebrate reimagined jerseys hung as art to mark special community and culture game nights upcoming this season

Wednesday’s Kraken Common Thread Opening Night event, held inside the majestic Summit “Spotlight” space at the Seattle Convention Center, was precisely what many attendees had dreamed about. The gathering celebrated the newest designs of the Kraken “S” and the secondary anchor mark, marking five years of unveiling Seattle jerseys reimagined by local artists.

Most of the creators were on hand to humbly but happily receive congratulations, compliments and callouts from speakers and guests. Damon Brown, the artist behind this season’s Black Hockey History Night, which features artwork displayed throughout Climate Pledge Arena’s video boards, smiled when asked to describe his process for creating the futuristic jersey that hung near the front entrance of the convention center.

“First, I wanted to understand the history of the Kraken and the history of Black athletes who are hockey players,” said Brown, who has collaborated with official team partner Brooks on a line of running shoes and designed drinkware for founding partner Starbucks. “I thought I might focus on a character to represent Black players who broke down barriers in the NHL, such as Willie O’Ree in 1958. Then I thought, ‘how about shifting to what hockey will look like for us in the future, for players of color, for fans and for the jerseys.’ I took it from there and started sketching what the [Kraken marks] might look like in decades ahead.”

The result is a kinetic, spirited “S” that appears capable of traveling to the reaches of outer galaxies with an anchor lofted high up in the atmosphere rather than dropping deep into the sea.

Dress Code: Favorite ‘Common Thread’ Jerseys

For Adrienne Kosewicz, Emily Bottles and Rai Adair, Wednesday’s festivities presented a chance to scope which artistic jerseys might be in their near future. When approached at their table by a reporter asking which jersey being worn was the most beautiful, all three cheerfully said theirs. For Kosewicz, it was a Philipp Grubauer 2022-23 Green Night jersey, one of four Grubauer jerseys she owns, along with one each to honor goaltenders Joey Daccord, Martin Jones and Alex Stezka (who signed to play in his homeland, Czechia’s top pro league this season). Her heritage is Czech, and her affinity for goaltenders started with Hall of Famer and Czech-born Dominik Hasek, when he shut out Canada, 1-0, in the 1998 Winter Olympics gold medal game.

Bottles sported the 2023-24 Lunar New Year jersey with favorite D-man Adam Larsson’s name on the back. She became a Kraken fan (“I loved the name from the first time I heard it”) in the second NHL season after moving from Pittsburgh. Her mother, Ramma Kasavage, flew in from Pittsburgh for a visit and to see the jerseys-as-art opening night. Mom was wearing the 2024-25 Hispanic Heritage jersey with forward Tye Kartye’s name across the back.

Adair, donning the 2023-24 Black Hockey History jersey with the name of one of that season’s fan favorites, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, was clearly aligned with Damon Brown’s futuristic jersey interpretation: “The Black Hockey History apparel goes fast. I have to get mine early; they sell out by first intermission on game night.”

Sandy Farewell, listening to the conversation wearing her 2024-25 Green Night jersey with “Buoy” (timeless choice) on the back, asked a question all wanted to know and still to be answered: “What is the PWHL team name going to be?” The table did agree “Kraken” was the perfect team name for the NHLers.

Realizing ‘Many-Years’ Dream

For Jennifer LeMaster, Seattle Convention Center president and CEO, this night’s exquisite presentation of Kraken commemorative jerseys began with early musings, even before the Summit addition was completed in 2022, which doubled the convention center's square footage.

“This occasion has been a many-year dream in the making,” said LeMaster. “The space we’re in right now is called ‘The Spotlight’ because when our architects originally envisioned the space, it would be to spotlight members of our community and programs that we thought were important outside of our core business, which is convention and business meetings. We wanted to identify partners with whom we were proud to be their neighbor and their friend. We are so excited to do this with the Kraken because the organization’s spirit of community is so powerfully known. Please join me in toasting the Kraken and the Common Thread program of artists.”

Mari Horita, Kraken senior vice president for social impact and government relations and executive director of One Roof Foundation, spoke to LeMaster’s sincerity, explaining the two leaders were “24 hours ago co-presenting another community event three floors up” at the SCC: “Tonight’s event is another example of what Jen has done here. I mention it not only to point out Jen’s good work but because partnership is what our organization, our enterprise, is really built on: partnerships with fans, partnerships with local companies, partnerships with nonprofits, partnerships with artists, partnerships with civic organizations and, of course, partnerships with the public sector.

Amid the Artists: Esmeralda Vasquez, Kenji Stoll

Artist Esmeralda Vasquez transformed the Kraken “S” and anchor into vine-laced marks inside an arched “portal” for the Hispanic Heritage Night jersey.

“In the past couple of years, I've been using a lot more greenery, whether it's leaves or flowers or vines,” said Vasquez, who will be a featured artist next week at MEXART 2025 when 10 Mexican-American muralists transform Condon Hall in the University District as part of the MEXAM Northwest Festival. “With the jersey, it’s vines throughout ... the vines represent a very big symbol for growth ... vines are so resistant, they even grow from under concrete.”

Vasquez said she “wanted to focus on the shape of the design” for Hispanic Heritage Night, which will be first up for Kraken Common Thread this season, debuting Oct. 28.

“I chose an arched shape based on a painting that I created last year,” said Vasquez. “I called it ‘The Portal.’ A lot of my work this year has been following along this theme. I’m searching for a connection to my culture through these symbols found in traditional Mexican design, architecture, and colors. The arch itself is very traditional. I think of it as more of a doorway and that’s why I included the steps made of the Talavera tiles, which are traditional item of Mexican pottery and ceramics that can be used for lining a path outside. ... I think of a portal like a doorway, not necessarily an entrance or an exit but really like an opportunity for either/or, wherever the culture journey takes us.”

For local artist Kenji Stoll, commissioned for AANHPI Night, the challenge for his jersey reinvention was connecting to the varied cultures of Asian-Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. When he received the call to be part of Kraken Common Thread, his mind landed on finding that link.

“I was thinking about being an Asian-American tattooer and thinking about other Asian-American tattooers who have paved the way for not only Asian-American tattoos, but all tattoos,” said Stoll, who is creating Japanese/American traditional tattoos based in Tacoma. “For the 'S' I decided on a modern tribal style that was pioneered by a Filipino-American tattooer and inspired by different tribal tattooing histories across all sorts of AANHPI cultures.”

Stoll said it was a must in his mind for the jersey to be a bold, strong design. "I don't know a lot about hockey, but what I do know about hockey is it’s an aggressive sport. It's a high-action sport. There's a lot of intensity. I really wanted the design to feel strong in that way and match that energy. The current Kraken logo has that script flow, and I wanted to work off that because the original mark is cool, and the shape and style are cool,” said Stoll. “I did want [the design] to be recognizable as an ‘S' and I wanted it to kind of echo the original, sort of a distant cousin with a special connected history.”

Here is the schedule for Kraken Common Thread game nights this season, plus the Hockey Fights Cancer and Military Appreciation special nights held in collaboration with the NHL:

Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Modelo
Oct. 28: Esmeralda Vasquez
Montreal at Kraken

Military Appreciation Night presented by Starbucks
Nov. 11: Winnipeg at Kraken

Kraken Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health
Nov. 15: San Jose at Kraken (giveaway beanies for all fans)

Indigenous Peoples Night presented by Muckleshoot Indian Tribe
Dec. 16: Amber Webb
Colorado at Kraken

Pride Night presented by Symetra
Jan. 8, 2026: Vegas Vecchio
Minnesota at Kraken

AANHPI Night presented by Alaska Airlines
Jan. 29: Kenji Stoll
Toronto at Kraken

Black Hockey History Night presented by Amazon
Feb. 28: Damon Brown
Vancouver at Kraken

Women in Hockey Night presented by PitchBook
March 10: Dasha Medvedeva
Nashville at Kraken

Green Night presented by Boeing
April 2: Jess Phoenix
Utah at Kraken

