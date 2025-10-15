Now Hear This: Opening Night with Radio Cast

On air, radio personalities Everett Fitzhugh, Al Kinisky and Mike Benton seek the best stories about the Kraken. Here are off-air tales about three announcers living their hockey dreams

KJR FM's Kraken radio broadcasters Al Kinisky and Everett Fitzhugh talk about their relationship with each other, their favorite Kraken moments and what they love most about calling Kraken games.

By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

The Kraken radio broadcast team began dialing into its current frequency in 1989 with a 17-year-old left wing, Al Kinisky, arriving in town to play for the Western Hockey League Seattle Thunderbirds. The Kraken color analyst was a rough-and-tumble forward who put up double-digit point totals and triple-digit penalty minutes, prompting Philadelphia to select him in the third round of the 1990 NHL Draft. More impactfully, Kinisky fell in love with a Lake Washington High classmate, Melissa Harke (now Kinisky) and the couple settled in the Seattle area when a knee injury ended his playing career.

KJR’s lead sound engineer for home games, Terry Ryan, was the public address announcer for the Thunderbirds back then, calling Kinisky’s name for goals, assists, starting lineups and, yes, penalties committed. Mike Benton, KJR and iHeart Radio Network host for pre-game, post-game and intermissions, was eight years old in 1989 and by the early 2000s was attending a college in southern California with a one-track mind about becoming an NHL broadcaster.

Everett Fitzhugh, the Kraken’s radio play-by-play man and a popular team ambassador in the PNW community, was an infant in ‘89 who fell in love with hockey when, as a third grader, he watched his hometown Detroit Red Wings play Edmonton with two Black players, Mike Grier and Georges Laraque, on the Oilers roster. Quite the historic and symbiotic moment for Fitzhugh, the NHL’s first Black play-by-play announcer. Grier, the San Jose Sharks general manager, is the first Black NHL GM.

As the Kraken’s road trip continues Thursday with the first of four more games in the Eastern time zone starting at 4 p.m., no doubt many Kraken fans with daily commitments will be tuning into 93.9 KJR FM and the iHeart Audio Network for Fitzhugh’s high-octane game call and Kinisky’s on-the-spot explanations of what just happened on the ice. Benson will bring the stats and scouting reports before the game, and then, post-game, per usual, will invite the fan perspective on KJR’s text line and social media channels.

Circle of Trust and Friendship

It’s a tight-knit circle and now a full circle. Benton and Kinisky called a season of WHL Everett Silvertips together, and before that, Benson did the pre- and post-game honors while Kinisky paired with other Silvertips play-by-play announcers. Like Benson, who spent 10 years in hockey’s lower-tier pro leagues, Fitzhugh’s last role before Seattle was the play-by-play voice of the ECHL Cincinnati Cyclones. Fitzhugh and Benson have been on the Kraken beat since the inaugural season. Kinisky joined for the third season in 2023-24 when Dave Tomlinson left to take an NHL job in his hometown of Vancouver.

“I go back to our very first meeting that we had in the iHeart offices,” said Fitzhugh when asked about his favorite moment of work alongside his on-air partner. “Al comes in for his audition. We pull up a random Kraken game. We're sitting in a studio, just doing a game on TV for 20 minutes. We're trying to feel each other out. I could feel that chemistry ... He leaves, and I remember talking to Rich [Moore, senior vice president of programming for KJR and the iHeart Audio Network]. I said, ‘Man, Al has to be the guy.’ It felt so natural from day one.”

For his part, Kinisky made a point of noting that Fitzhugh is routinely sought out by media and home-team broadcast types for insights and a few laughs in the media dining rooms or up in the visitor radio booths on road trips. That is not hard to believe after spending an hour-plus with Fitzhugh hosting last Thursday’s season opener “blue carpet.” A couple of dozen fans walked right up to the play-by-play man, some to praise his and partner Kinisky’s work, others coming straight in for a hug and/or selfie, plus a handful making it clear they were aware Fitzhugh toes the MLB line between rooting for the Mariners and his childhood Detroit Tigers.

“Everett’s style is high energy and passion,” said Moore. “Good play-by-play people have their own persona. It's been great to see him come from basically out of the market and win over a fan base tied to a new sport. That’s a pretty hard task. But he has done it since day one. For Al, it’s a big jump for him to be an analyst in the NHL for the first time. But he’s a smart guy, a dedicated guy, who closely studies the league. His personality is a great fit, not only with ‘E’ but also the Kraken fan base.”

Ratings and Synergy Both Rise

Proving Moore’s point, he said last season’s ratings were the highest of the first four, highlighted by significant increases in female and younger adult listeners. The duo and Benson can now be heard on 26 affiliate stations across Washington, Alaska, Oregon, Montana and Idaho. Only the Minnesota Wild and Pittsburgh Penguins have bigger audio networks.

“We definitely got a little bit younger,” said Moore. “Traditionally, you'll see baseball skew a little bit toward older. With football, you'll see a slight skew toward men. We’ve got a healthy balance of demographics for Kraken games.”

Those fans who stop Fitzhugh at the blue carpet and other Kraken community appearances pretty much greet the play-by-play man as a pal, even an old friend, impressive in that the 36-year-old has been a Seattle fixture for just five years. For their part, Fitzhugh and Kinisky are close pals who stick together on the team plane, pre-game meals and spend a lot of time with each other’s families throughout the calendar year.

In some ways, they are a pair of dear friends talking to each other. That in turn affords listeners to feel like it is an intimate conversation, including them. As the second period of the season opener started, Fitzhugh and Kinisky chatted about their families’ offseason downtime. “A lot of time with my young son playing hockey at the park and in San Diego for some baseball games,” said Fitzhugh. Kinisky added: “We took a trip to Italy and had lots of time outdoors in our beautiful Seattle summer weather.”

Some of their chemistry is not apparent on air, such as the two chest-bumping and double-fist bumping after their opening pre-game remarks and turning over the rest of the pre-game show to Benton. Fitzhugh growled, while Kinisky smiled before shouting, “Back on the tandem bike!”

Another nonverbal element is the duo knowing when Kinisky can jump into the radio call. At times, Kinisky can read his partner’s body language, especially true in early games together during the 2023-24 season. These days, it is more instinctual for the duo, similar to how linemates or defensive pairs are familiar with where a teammate will be on the ice for a breakout or pass.

1280x720

‘Shouldering’ the Pre-Game and Post-Game Coverage

Both Fitzhugh and Kinisky, unprompted, heaped praise on Benton, who is a one-man, 44-year-old whiz kid of sorts who hosts what is commonly known as the “shoulder” programming during a live sports event. “Any Kraken broadcast without Mike is a step backward,” said Fitzhugh, while Kinisky added that Benton is “the hardest-working man in hockey media.”

For home games, Benton is parked on the concourse behind Section 20 at Climate Pledge Arena with a headset while on-air but highly accessible to fans during commercial breaks. Dozens of fans smiled his way as they walked by on opening night. Some stopped to listen to his on-air comments. One female fan asked where the best hot dog stand is nearby because “You radio guys know the good hot dogs.” True to his nature, Benton answered the question earnestly, though judging from Benton’s social account, he is more inclined to tout his homemade pizza to his wife and kids.

Benton sets up early and is one of the last to leave the arena after games. This season, he will have Kinisky on-air and in person at home games. When Benton signs off, home or away, he then does a social media post for fans who might want more info or couldn’t catch his wrap-up show. Reminiscent of his eight seasons of similar radio work for ECHL Stockton (CA), Benton does the majority of the audio clips and run of show, with a KJR engineer inserting the clips into the show back at the iHeart studios. It is hard to imagine anyone in hockey liking his job any more than Benton does. That attitude shines through with texting listeners and social media followers, clearly knowing that positive vibe.

Turning Points to Seattle and the Kraken

Fitzhugh’s Kraken journey to the NHL was accelerated by a cold call from team CEO Tod Leiweke. For Benton, the inflection point was a demo tape he made while earning a degree at Azusa Pacific University outside Los Angeles.

“While I was in school, I lined up the demo tape by going to a roller rink in Upland, California [San Bernardino County,] meeting with the building executives, coaches for the teams in that roller hockey league and getting player rosters,” said Benton before his first pre-game show of the regular season. “I agreed to stay out of the way but work on calling their games. Then I added more to my tape when I got a shot with the Long Beach Ice Dogs when they were in the ECHL [disbanded in 2007]. I met the gentleman running PR, Justin Kemp, and there was enough space near the press box where I could bring a recorder and a headset to tape my own games. That led to meeting a gentleman, Bill Courtland, who was doing some broadcast streaming for them. He gave me a role from time to time to be his color analyst and occasionally jump on to do play-by-play. That opportunity was enough of a tape to land the Stockton job.”

The Stockton team was starting a new ECHL team in a brand-new arena opening in 2005. Sound familiar?

“It was a lot like here with the Kraken,” said Benton. “It was a brand-new building and an untapped hockey market. Here in Seattle, it was for the NHL. In Stockton, it was for the pro hockey period. We were going through the lens of educating fans about the Hockey 101 elements. We were drawing amazing crowds out there for several seasons, seven, eight, nine thousand fans on a regular basis.”

After eight years, Benton moved up to the PNW to the broadcast job with the Silvertips, another full-circle move since, as a child, he lived in Puyallup and Kirkland. He had some near misses with American Hockey League job openings, but WHL Everett did not feel second-rate and clearly put him in a first position to join Kraken broadcasts.

“When I got up here, I was again helping grow the game ... Then I got a call in 2021 from KJR asking me about my interests [in a Kraken role]. I got the job late in the summer. When I first asked, “We are looking for a pre-game, intermission and post-game host, how would you like it?’ My response was, ‘Say no more. And yes.’”

And at that, Benton turned to his control board. A young couple walking by in Kraken jerseys (one No. 35 Daccord, the other No. 62 Montour) waved at Benton as they walked by. Seconds later, Benton was back on the headset, ready for the fifth year of his NHL dream.

News Feed

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Montreal

No Quit Kraken Fight For Hard Earned Point

Kraken (2-0-0) at Canadiens (2-1-0) | 4:00 p.m.

Challenge Accepted: Sharing Net in Triplicate

Color of Hockey: Takatsuka developing future goalies in Kraken youth program

A Bigger Entry To Kraken In-Game Entertainment

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Vegas vs Seattle

OT Thriller: Kraken “W” in Last Four Seconds

Golden Knights (1-0-1) vs. Kraken (1-0-0) | 7:00 p.m.

Finding The Winning Kraken F1 ‘Formula’

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Anaheim vs Seattle

Kraken Find Net Front ‘Presents' In Opening Win

Ducks (0-0-0) vs. Kraken (0-0-0) | 7:00 p.m.

New Faces, Bigger Kraken Expectations  

Good News Cycle: Winterton, Catton, Montour

Commitment To His Kraken Calling 

Shane Story: ‘Wrighting’ His Next Chapter

On With the Shoe(s)