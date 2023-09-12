Gone Camping

The seasons are changing. The air is a little more crisp, leaves are falling, and that means it’s time for hockey to return!

On September 21, the Kraken will take to the ice at Kraken Community Iceplex and kick off the third Training Camp in the franchise’s history.

In total, 60 players will be participating in this year’s camp that, in just over two weeks, includes eight practice sessions and five pre-season games before the 2023-24 campaign begins.

There’s a lot to be excited about as the Kraken prepare to defend the deep - what are some key things to watch for?