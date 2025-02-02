Fun News for Kids: Join the All-New Sea Patrol!

Kids 12 and under, here’s your chance to be part of the Sea Patrol club presented by Delta Dental of Washington. Sign up online Sunday online or at 6 p.m. home game with the first 750 kids registered receiving special items

By Bob Condor /
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

The Kraken will not be kidding around on nor off the ice Sunday night when divisional rival Calgary visits Climate Pledge Arena. While Joey Daccord and teammates prepare for a game with a chance to make up ground in the Western Conference wild-card standings, kids 12 and under will have their own winning opportunity to join the brand-new, just-announced Sea Patrol club presented by Delta Dental of Washington. Don’t miss it!

Kids and/or their parents can sign up online starting Sunday here to be part of the exciting new club, receiving a Sea Patrol lanyard/credential you can wear around your neck just like the Kraken’s coolest media professionals JT Brown, Piper Shaw and Alison Lukan (hmmm, tough choice on who’s the coolest!).

In a special offer, the first 750 kids age 12 and under who attend Sunday’s game (puck drop is 6 p.m. because Monday is a school day) and sign up for the Sea Patrol will score two more special Sea Patrol items to go along with that cool lanyard/credential. Here’s a look at those two bonus gifts:

  • Buoy growth chart for you and your parents to measure your progress (have you noticed Joey and Buoy exchange hugs after home victories?).
  • And there’s more ... each kid signing up Sunday gets a personal and customizable Sea Patrol mouthguard for the sports you play (we are hoping hockey and skating are on the list!). These mouthguards have been vetted and approved by the professionals at Delta Dental of Washington.
Sea-Patrol_InArena

Note to Kraken fan-parents (wait, is that a real word? It is now!): You can sign up younger kids if they're not ready for signatures and perfect handwriting just yet. And, if the whole family is attending the Calgary-Kraken game Sunday, your kids on hand can receive up to three Sea Patrol kits total Sunday night.

The Sea Patrol sign-up and kit giveaways will be available at Sunday’s game near the Kids Zone located on LL2. What’s more, there will be future benefits and activities for all Sea Patrol, including a special Sea Patrol skate at Kraken Community Iceplex in March.

Tickets are still available for the big matchup with Calgary at 6 p.m. Sunday. If you can’t make it to Sunday’s game, registration to be part of the ongoing Sea Patrol activities will be possible on the team’s Kids Corner page.

